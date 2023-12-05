Police investigating after woman gets single Taco Bell sauce pack on DoorDash

A single Taco Bell sauce pack sent to a woman on DoorDash is being investigated as more than just a harmless prank.

Delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash make getting food easier than ever, and that includes bizarre customization options, but one woman’s absurd order has sparked a police investigation.

Getting free food at your door is normally a pretty fun experience, but when it’s just a single pack of hot sauce from Taco Bell, it can be pretty underwhelming. That’s what happened to one Wyoming woman who could have been targeted by fraud.

According to Oil City, after a woman received a single Taco Bell sauce for the third time, her DoorDasher was convinced it was a prank and reported the suspicious activity, but that’s when police made an interesting discovery.

Woman keeps getting sent single Taco Bell sauce packs

Deputy Chief Brent Wasson of the Gillette Police Department says the single Taco Bell pack had been delivered earlier in the weekend and at the same time something suspicious happened.

Taco Bell A woman keeps getting single Taco Bell sauce packs.

Wasson revealed that someone had tried to get the woman’s info to try to open a credit card and make a whopping $3,800 in purchases.

Not only that, but the woman’s daughter says she’s been getting creepy texts, from what police determined to be a spoofed number, asking for her name.

While the woman was able to contact her bank and get out of the charges, the issue is serious enough that the police are continuing their investigation.

