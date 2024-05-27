McDonald’s South Korea launches snack wrap that tastes like their first ever burger

McDonald’s in South Korea has announced the launch of their ‘1955 Snack Wrap’ that is meant to embody the taste of 1955, when McDonald’s first opened.

This wrap is inspired by the 1955 burger, which is available periodically on menus throughout Europe. This burger is meant to be a replica of the one that McDonald’s served at their first restaurant in Illinois.

McDonald’s South Korea has a few options that McDonald’s fanatics around the globe are pretty envious of, including a bulgogi burger and a spicy Shanghai chicken burger.

The wrap features a quarter-pound beef patty, smoky 1955 sauce, ketchup, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, on a floury tortilla wrap.

Reddit McDonald’s in Korea are honoring the chain’s roots.

Although it’s not clear exactly what the smoky 1955 sauce tastes like, people who have tried the wrap claim that it tastes like a creamy BBQ sauce.

It should be noted that 1955 was when Ray Kroc, former CEO of the fast food chain, opened his first franchised McDonald’s restaurant – but the very first McDonald’s restaurant was opened in 1940 by the McDonald brothers.

This wrap is available now in all branches across South Korea, but will only be available for a limited time.

McDonald’s is always teasing its US fans by bringing out exciting wraps around the world (like the avocado ranch one they launched in Canada) and they were even forced to bring back their breakfast wrap after a petition went viral online.

One US McDonald’s fan referenced this on the Reddit post announcing the new arrival, saying: “Interesting take. Of course, they will bring snack wraps back in every fashion before bringing the OG back in the US.”

Another commenter burst everyone’s bubble by stating that they had allegedly gone on a date with someone who worked at McDonald’s in their corporate marketing department, and they had disclosed that they would never come to the US. “Totally ruined the date,” they quipped.

It’s not all bad news for US McDonald’s fans though, because you can still get your hands on the grandma McFlurry that’s going viral.

