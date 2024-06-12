McDonald’s unleashes new Feisty McSpicy chicken Sandwich

McDonald’s is turning up the heat just in time for summer, releasing its all-new Feisty McChicken Sandwich – but it might not be that easy to get.

More and more fast food chains are releasing chicken-based offerings throughout the course of 2024. First came Wendy’s, who brought out its ever-popular Saucy Nuggets. Then Burger King caught on and began trialling its flame grilled chicken sandwiches.

This comes as little surprise, as according to a survey that monitored takeout habits among Gen-Z, Chick-fil-A was found to be the most popular restaurant among teens.

This limited-edition chicken sandwich from McDonald’s is bound to satisfy cravings, featuring a spicy, crispy-fried, chicken patty served with lettuce, mayo, and new Feisty Hot sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

If you’re feeling extra peckish, you can also order a A Double Feisty McSpicy, with double the chicken.

McDonald’s The new range at McDonald’s Australia also features spicy nuggets and fries

As delicious as this offering sounds, customers may be left feeling a little disappointed, as it’s only currently being sold in Australia, so you might need to take a long-haul flight to sample this new treat.

It’s currently being offered nationwide in Australia, and will be available while supplies last. As well as the McSpicy, McDonald’s Australia are also currently selling Spicy Shaker Fries (fries with Spicy seasoning) and Spicy Chicken McNuggets to go alongside the burger – so there’s even more to be jealous about.

The new McSpicy retails at $10.00 ($6.69 USD), and the double McSpicy comes in at $12.30 ($8.23 USD).

Not to worry however, as McDonald’s customers in the US have plenty to chow down on. The chain announced that it was bringing out a brand new drink inspired by a TikTok trend, as well a brand new McFlurry flavor.