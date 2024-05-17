McDonald’s reveals new ‘grandma’-themed McFlurry

McDonald’s has brought out a totally unique McFlurry option that’s set to hit you with a wave of nostalgia.

The new Grandma McFlurry has been released to honor grandmothers everywhere, and will be available for a limited time starting May 21 onward nationwide across the US.

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s.

“The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives.”

McDonald’s

The new ice cream combines syrup and crunchy candy pieces, tasting just like the hidden candy pieces she keeps in her purse.

To begin celebrations, McDonald’s will be rolling out Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile – a McDonald’s themed ice cream truck that will allow some customers in the US to sample the new sweet treat early.

The truck will make its visit in the following two locations:

Friday, May 17, 1 PM–7:30 PM EST Herald Square – 104 W 35th St, New York, NY 10018 (On the corner of W 34th St. and Broadway)

Saturday, May 18, 12 PM-4PM EST McDonald’s will make stops at senior centers and assisted living homes in East Harlem from 12-1 PM and Flushing from 3-4 PM.



Furthermore, to mark the occasion, singer-songwriter Remi Wolf will be covering the classic tune ‘How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You,’ reimagining a classic oldie.

McDonald’s are also making waves in India with their Lotus Biscoff collab.