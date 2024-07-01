“Costco oracle” goes viral for wearing rotisserie chicken barcode on shirt to avoid LED ‘poison’

The self-proclaimed “Costco Oracle” is going viral on TikTok for wearing a rotisserie chicken barcode on his shirt due to his fear of LED poisoning.

A group of TikTokers known by the handle ‘OldJewishMen’ went viral in April when one of the account holders bought multiple rotisserie chickens at Costco.

However, the TikToker claimed that the chicken became tainted by the LED light from the scanner at checkout.

So, he made a shirt with the rotisserie chicken barcode and wore it every time he went to Costco. That way, his chicken had no way of getting “poisoned.”

“I got five chickens. I don’t want any LED on them, none. Scan my shirt five times,” the TikToker said to the cashier as they scanned his white tee in a viral clip.

Since going viral, the TikToker began calling himself the “Costco Oracle.” He also pleaded with the wholesale store to ditch the bags and keep the plastic boxes as the chicken’s packaging. In one video, he even took the chicken out of the bag and placed it in a container that he brought to the store.

Finally, in June, Costco brought back the boxes… and he went viral again. “Boxes are back! Boxes are back! I don’t want to take credit, but, yay!” he exclaimed in a TikTok posted by Julia A, who was at Costco when he excitedly cheered for the return of rotisserie chicken boxes.

Viewers of his viral Costco rotisserie chicken TikToks have reacted by applauding him for his efforts, saying, “You did it!”

Others agreed that the “Costco Oracle” is wholesome, adorable, and hilarious.

Some viewers also gave alternative options to using a tee shirt with a barcode, saying he could have taken the price sticker off of the packaged chicken or used his cell phone to scan his items.

