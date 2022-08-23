Fox News calls top Smash Ultimate star MKLeo ‘friend of pro gamer’ in weather report

Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ López is widely considered to be the top Super Smash Bros Ultimate player, but you wouldn’t know that if you watched a recent Fox News Dallas weather report.

MkLeo had just finished first at Rise ‘N Grind, a major Smash tournament in Waco, Texas, but getting home was proving to be a tough task thanks to some freaky weather.

Heavy rains had caused a massive delay at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, impacting over 1,000 flights. As such, local news was on the scene and happened to run into MKLeo.

Hilariously, in the TV report, Fox News 4 interviewed López and his friend Mo Hamud, but the T1 star definitely got the short end of the stick when it came to their job titles.

Fox News labels MKLeo the “friend” of a professional gamer

In the TV footage and the written report, the Smash Ultimate legend had his description dialed back quite a touch.

“Things are still uncertain for professional gamer Mo Hamud and his friend Leo López who is trying to make it home after winning a gaming tournament,” the reporter for the Fox News coverage said.

Clips of MKLeo on Fox News spread online with fans joking about how he was on the news for something completely unrelated to gaming.

Others pointed out that Fox had simply put “passenger” as his description for the broadcast, which some members of the Smash community found amusing.

Leo himself just found the situation comical, commenting “Holy sh*t, this really happened today” on the video.

Luckily, the Byleth and Mythra main was able to make it home with a little help from a stranger who picked the gamers up “out of nowhere” and gave them a ride. Still, it was definitely a comical series of events capped off with an appearance on Fox of all things.