IHOP release Willy Wonka themed menu, but it won’t last long

IHOP have announced that in celebration of the new Willy Wonka movie, they’ll be releasing a menu themed around the picture.

IHOP is known for its creative menu items. First starting their journey in 1958, it’s since become one of the most popular food chains in America.

They’ve had some interesting collaborations before, one which involved cereal brands, and another with Pepsi, where they created a syrup modeled after the beverage’s flavor.

But Perhaps their most interesting release so far is the Willy Wonka collab. This, of course, marks the release of the new ‘Wonka’ movie, starring Timothee Chalamet, which will grace screens on December 16.

What’s on the IHOP Willy Wonka themed menu?

There are several sweet food items that fans will be able to tuck into, including:

Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes – These consist of buttermilk pancakes which have been layered with a cheesecake mousse and topped with purple cream cheese icing, along with some golden glitter.

Hoverchock Pancake Tacos – These tacos come in a set of three, and are filled with chocolate chips, cheesecake mousse, fresh strawberries, and chocolate drizzle, before being folded over.

Daydream Berry Biscuit – This is a buttermilk biscuit that’s been filled with cheesecake mousse, mixed berry topping, and plenty of purple cream cheese icing with powdered sugar.

Dreamy Lemonade – This lemonade is prickly pear flavored, and comes with cream cheese icing, with rainbow sprinkles around the rim. It’s then topped with cotton candy.

Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate – This is a hot chocolate mixed with strawberry syrup, along with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and golden glitter.

The IHOP Wonka colab will run all the way through to January 7.