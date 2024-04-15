How to make Starbucks Refreshers at home

Starbucks range of Refreshers are perfect for the warmer months, and here’s how you can create them at home for a much lower price.

Starbucks refreshers come in a range of flavors, and are a great choice if you want to try a drink without coffee. The drinks are mainly water or lemonade based, and come in a range of flavors such as dragonfruit, strawberry açai, and mango. The Pink Drink that was popular a few years ago is also a type of refresher, but this is coconut milk based. If you don’t want to pay up to five dollars for a single drink, you’ve come to the right place.

Article continues after ad

Starbucks Strawberry Açai Lemonade Refresher at home

What you’ll need:

Ice

Freeze-dried strawberry slices

Still lemonade (Minute Maid is the best)

Ocean Spray White Cran X Strawberry juice

Making this drink is really easy, just fill a large cup (one with a lid is ideal) with ice to start and add your freeze-dried strawberry pieces. Then, fill the cup about halfway with your still lemonade, and top up with the strawberry and cranberry juice. To finish, put the lid on the cup and give it a good shake until your drink is a nice pink color.

Article continues after ad

Starbucks Mango Passionfruit Refresher at home

What you’ll need:

Ice

Tazo iced passion tea (this stuff is a dupe for Starbucks hibiscus tea)

Minute Maid zero sugar mango passion juice

Fill your cup with ice, add the iced passion tea to the halfway line and then top the drink up with the mango passion juice – and you’re done, enjoy!

Article continues after ad

Starbucks Mango Dragonfruit Refresher at home

What you’ll need:

Ice

Frozen dragonfruit chunks

Still cloudy lemonade

Ocean Spray Cran Mango juice

You’ve probably guessed the process of this by now. You need to fill your cup with ice, and leave a little gap at the top for four of five chunks of frozen dragonfruit. Then, you need to fill the drink halfway with the lemonade and add the cranberry and mango juice on top, and there you have it.

Starbucks Cool Lime Refresher

What you’ll need:

Ice

Water

Still lemonade

True lime crystallised lime

Lime slice

Fill your cup a quarter of the way with water and dissolve one sachet of crystallized lime. Give this a good stir, and once no more crystals are remaining, top your drink up with the still lemonade. Then, add ice, and a slice of lime and give it a good shake.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to make frozen Starbucks Refreshers at home

Starbucks also do a range of frozen refreshers, but these are actually just the same as the ones listed above, except they are blended. In order to make these, all you need to do is add the ice into a blender first and then add all of your ingredients on top. Then, just blend until the drink has a consistency that you are happy with, pour into your cup and enjoy.