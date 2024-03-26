How to make McDonald’s Shamrock Shake at home

The iconic McDonald’s Shamrock Shake shake isn’t available year-round, but you can make one at home any time you like with this recipe.

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake recipe

This green shake is a popular favorite at McDonald’s, and if you’re a fan of sweet minty goodness, you’re going to want to whip up this recipe. All you need is a blender, a straw and the following ingredients.

Shamrock Shake at home

What you’ll need:

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 half cup whole milk

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

6 drops green food coloring

Whipped cream and a maraschino cherry, for topping

The process is really simple. Toss your ice cream, milk, peppermint, and food coloring into a blender and blend for a minute or two or until it’s nice and smooth. If you like your milkshakes a little bit thicker, add in some cubes of ice. You can also add some more food coloring if you want your shake to be greener. Once you’re happy with the consistency and color, pour your milkshake into a cup and add your whipped cream and cherry. Now, all that’s left to do is enjoy.

When can you get a Shamrock Shake?

Shamrock shakes, like lots of other popular seasonal beverages (hello, pumpkin spice lattes) are sadly missed when they are no longer available on menus. The availability of Shamrock Shakes vary, but you’ll usually be able to find it in McDonald’s restaurants across The US in the weeks surrounding St Patrick’s Day. But now, you can make one any time you’d like.

Why are the shakes so popular?

The popularity of this green delight is somewhat random. Although the drink tastes good, it is, after all, just a mint milkshake.

Although McDonald’s have confirmed the flavor since its release in 1970, there was some debate when the drink first launched that it was lime flavored, or that it actually was just a plain old vanilla milkshake dyed green.

The world's largest Shamrock Shake

No matter what flavor you think it is, the drink has taken The States by storm and in 2010, McDonald’s even celebrated St. Paddy’s Day in Chicago by making a 24-foot tall Shamrock Shake that was displayed on its side beside The Chicago River that McDonald’s dyed green, making the biggest Shamrock Shake in the world.

