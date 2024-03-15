Below Deck: Chef Ben Robinson’s famous chicken recipe explained

For Below Deck fans looking to recreate Chef Ben Robinson’s famous chicken recipe, your search has come to an end. Here is everything you need to know.

Below Deck’s Ben Robinson is an OG Chef of the franchise, having been an on-and-off part of the crew for around six years since 2013.

Since his exit from the show, Ben has gone on to work as a private chef with five-star clients across America and Europe. However, fans have not forgotten his impact on the popular reality TV show… or his cooking.

One meal in particular that has fans in a flurry is Ben’s famous marinated chicken, with thousands of people still searching for the recipe every month. Luckily, his YouTube channel provides all the answers and is still a popular destination for avid watchers of the Bravo show. Here is all you need to know to get cooking.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to make Chef Ben’s famous Marinated Chicken

Here is everything you will need to recreate Ben’s famous Marinated Chicken in the comfort of your own kitchen, beginning with all the ingredients:

Boneless and skinless chicken thigh (this can be replaced with Tofu if looking for a vegetarian or vegan alternative)

Cumin

Granulated Onion

Granulated Garlic

Paprika

Chili powder

Mustard

Balsamic Glaze

Olive oil

Butter

Sea salt

Lemon

Beer, wine, or water

For those worried about recreating the recipe of a “master chef” who gained his apprenticeship at a Michelin Star restaurant, fear not — Ben promises the marinade is “super simple.”

Transfer three chicken thighs into a large mixing bowl. Dont worry if there is any fat on the chicken as this will dissipate when cooking. Add your dry ingredients: 1 heaped teaspoon of cumin, 1/2 heaped teaspoon of onion, 1/2 teaspoon of garlic, 1 heaped teaspoon of paprika, and 1 heaped teaspoon of chili powder. Add your wet ingredients: 1 heaped teaspoon of mustard and 1 level teaspoon of balsamic glaze. Mix all together to ‘force’ the ingredients into the chicken. If the mixture is dry and requires “lubrication,” Ben recommends using a sip of beer or wine to create a “looser” marinade. However, water will do just the same if you don’t have either available. Once all is combined, add 1 level teaspoon of sea salt and mix again. Add additional liquid if required. Leave the chicken to marinate, with Ben recommending it can be left for “24 hours, if not more.” Coat a skillet pan with oil and add chicken once heated. Leave to cook for a few minutes on each side, using a lid to lock in steam and avoid burning the chicken. Base the cooked chicken in your remaining marinade before searing on both sides. Turn heat to medium-high and add a dollop of butter to each piece of chicken before placing a lid on top. Add a little bit of lemon to each piece of chicken. Check your chicken is cooked by cutting into the thickest piece of meat. Once cooked, let the chicken sit to allow for all juices to settle. Top with butter, lemon, and sea salt.

And there you have it, Chef Ben’s famous Marinated Chicken!

Fans who have already tried the recipe have offered glowing reports, ensuring this recipe is definitely worth keeping at hand for when you’re looking to up your cooking game.