Diet expert reveals best thing to order at McDonald’s to lose weight

If you’re trying to shed a few pounds but don’t want to say goodbye to your favorite fast food spot, we’ve got all the info you need for your next McDonald’s order, according to a dietitian.

Knowing what to order at restaurants can be tricky when you’re trying to lose weight. Often, people assume that you need to forgo some of your favorite fast food joints altogether – but this isn’t necessarily the case.

Dietitian Kristen Carli, owner of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness, shared her go-to order when visiting McDonald’s – and it might surprise you.

Article continues after ad

“The best lunch order for weight loss is the McDonald’s Classic Burger with a side of apple slices and an unsweetened iced tea,” Carli wrote.

“Opting for a basic burger, such as a McDonald’s hamburger or cheeseburger, provides protein and some carbohydrates without excess calories from cheese or mayo.

Article continues after ad

Wikimedia Commons

“Choosing apple slices as a side adds fiber and natural sweetness without added sugars or fat. Selecting unsweetened tea keeps your drink calorie-free and helps you stay hydrated. This meal provides a great balance of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber, which can help keep you satisfied while managing your calorie intake,” she explained.

Article continues after ad

The meal came in at only 250 calories, but still contained 12 grams of protein which Cari said was “your BFF for weight loss” and the “superhero of nutrients.”

McDonald’s themselves also have a handy section on their website that gives you a list of all of their meals that fall below 600 calories. Some of these include The BBQ Chicken & Bacon One – Grilled Meal, McChicken Sandwich Meal, and the Filet-O-Fish Meal.

For more information about calorie counting at other chains as well as McDonald’s, we’ve created a handy guide that has all you need to know on the subject.

Article continues after ad