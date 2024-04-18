Guinness enthusiast perplexed after discovering Korean custom of serving beer at KFC

A Guinness enthusiast who traveled to South Korea was shocked to find that they served the popular Irish stout on tap.

Canadian Connor Zapiocki took to the Guinness Community Facebook page after he discovered that KFC in Seoul, South Korea served Guinness on tap.

In the post, Zapiocki revealed that he was not impressed by the drink he was served, “KFC in Seoul, South Korea. Terrible Guinness but had to try it.”

Guinness is famously one of the hardest drinks for bartenders to pour just right and requires part of the drink to be poured at a 45-degree angle. The drink then has to be allowed to settle before topping it off with that creamy foam that Guinness fans look for. However, the drink that Zapiocki received was deemed to be far from a perfect serve.

Article continues after ad

Connor Zapisocki/Facebook The ‘head’ on a Guinness should sit above the harp logo.

Even though the Guinness may not have been up to Zapiocki’s standards, the fact that he was able to buy an alcoholic drink at all left him feeling perplexed. Although more restaurant-style fast food chains like Pizza Hut and Chipotle will serve you beer with your meal, there is no way you’re getting a Bud Light with your Bargain Bucket in the US.

Article continues after ad

That being said, alcohol being served at chains like McDonald’s is common outside the US, and you can get a McBeer or McWine in France, Germany, and other parts of Europe.

Why do they serve Guinness at Korean KFC?

KFC menus vary greatly around the world, and international franchises are often bringing out crazy menu items. According to a subreddit about South Korean KFC, Guinness was served there for around a year, and this is due to the eating habits of people who live there.

Article continues after ad

One person commented, “I lived in South Korea for a few years. By Western standards, Koreans have unique eating habits and ideas about digestion. Due to the richness of the chicken, you cannot eat it without also having some beer. However, Guinness with KFC is a first. It must be a promo.”

Although it’s not clear how long this promo was around, it is no longer available on their website and they currently just serve normal soft drinks like Coke, Sprite, and Fanta.

Article continues after ad

Another user on Reddit posted a poster on display in a South Korean KFC that was advertising pre-mixed Jim Beam bourbon drinks:

Article continues after ad

Reddit Jim Beam at KFC in South Korea

Although they don’t have any alcoholic drinks on their online menu right now, these posts certainly grabbed the attention of US beer fans, with one person commenting, “Guinness wouldn’t be my first choice to pair with fried chicken, but it would be super awesome if we had beer available at fast food places in the US.”

Another simply quipped, “Bucket of Guinness please.”

It’s not clear whether this will ever become a custom at US fast food restaurants as they are typically more family-oriented and liquor licenses are harder to get in US restaurants than elsewhere around the world. That said, you can never rule it out completely.