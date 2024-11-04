What’s in a spice bag? Ireland’s Chinese takeout goes viral

One of Ireland’s most popular takeout items is in high demand after continuing to stay viral online.

Depending on your location, Chinese takeout looks different. In America, Chinese food is often served buffet-style with plenty of fried foods. Across Asia, street vendors can be found serving ancient dishes with a fusion of spices. In Europe, there’s one specific Chinese takeout dish that generally can’t be found elsewhere — the spice bag.

A spice bag contains chips (french fries), salt and chili fried chicken, sliced red and green peppers, and a generous blend of spices including paprika, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, chili flakes or powders, salt, and pepper.

The combination often includes containers of curry and sweet and sour sauces. Spice bag enthusiasts typically layer their spice bag contents with sauces and fried rice.

The spice bag reportedly originated in Dublin, Ireland, in 2010, when The Sunflower Chinese restaurant introduced it. A decade later, it remained a popular takeout item, winning JustEat’s Takeaway Award for Ireland’s favorite takeout dish.

While its origins are Irish, the spice bag has gone viral on TikTok for its unique combination of flavors.

Foodie Bec Hardgrave gave into the social media pressure and tried her first spice bag. “This was unbelievable,” she said as she bit into her sweet and sour-topped chips and chicken bits.

“Although it was delicious, the serving size was a little bit crazy,” she added to her “10/10” spice bag experience.

TikToker Hungry Artist NY was able to get their hands on a spice bag in New York City at I Like Food. “The result is an amalgamation of flavors and textures — the kick of spice mix and the comfort of curry,” he said during his review.

The owner of I Like Food also explained to the TikToker why he added it to their menu, saying that he couldn’t resist after seeing it on social media.

TikTok user ‘lidlireland’ filmed himself trying a spice bag that he made in his own kitchen. “Love a curry on a Saturday night,” he said as he layered his spice bag contents.

First came a layer of chips and chicken, then fried rice, curry sauce, sweet and sour sauce, and then another layer of chips and chicken topped with both sauces. “This could be the most efficient spice bag I’ve ever had,” he said.

Another popular food trend across social media is the pickle sandwich, which can be found at Jimmy John's. The viral sandwich will be sold in stores until November 14, but it's become so popular that foodies are making their own at home.