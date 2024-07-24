Customers having “meltdown” over Chick-fil-A‘a first-ever french fries

Chicken chain Chick-fil-A might be bringing out their own version of french fries – in what would be a first for the much-loved restaurant.

Chick-fil-A is well renowned for its chicken. In 2023, it was voted America’s number-one fast food joint, surpassing the likes of McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

But, one thing Chick-fil-A has never trialed is fries. Though waffle fries have been a fixture, they’ve never offered the usual french fries you get from the likes of McDonald’s, Burger King, and KFC.

However, Chick-fil-A’s test kitchen spot in College Park, MD, is experimenting with regular French fries.

This could turn out to be a game changer for the chain, similar to how Jack in the Box serves both regular and curly fries.

“Now delivering to most areas in College Park, MD. Menu prices for delivery are higher than at restaurants. Additional fees apply; see applicable charges at checkout,” the post for the store explains.

Some people had concerns, however, writing: “Please don’t tell me this is replacing the waffle fries.”

“Everyone is having a meltdown on TikTok because they think you’re getting rid of our waffle fries,” another wrote.

It’s not confirmed yet whether or not the fries will be released nationwide, but we’ll keep you updated.

This isn’t the only fast food joint making news over their fries. Both McDonald’s and Wendy’s announced that they were giving away free fries all summer long.