DoorDash driver claims he “makes more than your boss” after being told to get a ‘real job’

Dashers recommend customers wait for the “order complete” message to avoid getting caught in the photo.

A DoorDash driver went viral after they were told to get a ‘real job.’ They clapped back saying that they actually made “more money than your boss.”

“Why would I get a real job when I make more than your boss? You see W-2ers like this are brainwashed into thinking, ‘Oh just because he does DoorDash [he] probably doesn’t make a lot of money.’ But at the end of the day, not only do I make more than your boss, I pay far less taxes than you,” they wrote in the video’s text overlay.

This came after people called him out, and told him to get a ‘real job.’

“When we get an order in it shows the base pay and the tip on there, so we can choose to accept it or decline it,” EVdash said in the video. “So yeah, technically we’re still working for tips, but at the end of the day, we only accept the orders that are actually worth our time.”

On the DoorDash website, they claim workers receive 100% of the tips they are given, alongside their base pay and promotions.

The whole thing became a hot topic after the video was posted, with many people sceptical of the TikToker’s claims.

“Take it down like 20 notches,” one commented. “I don’t think you have a clue about how much people actually make.”

“I don’t think you have a clue how much WE make,” the poster wrote back.

“You don’t make more than my boss,” another said. “I promise if DoorDash paid 200k a year, we would all do it,” they clapped back.

One defended the video’s poster however, and wrote: “I never understand when someone says ‘Get a real job’— anything you get paid to do is a job.”

Another DoorDash driver went viral when they decided to eat a customer’s food after they didn’t tip.