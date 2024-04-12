Customers vow to never eat from candy machines again after owner reveals what’s inside

Candy-lovers were left disgusted after a woman took her candy machine apart for a cleaning, revealing what was inside.

Candy machines have always been a quick way for customers to grab a small treat for an affordable price, but after seeing what the inside of one looks like, even those with huge sweet tooths are staying away.

In a viral TikTok, candy machine aficionado Karelle Schmidt went to check on a machine that she owns that had been neglected after her brother, who was taking care of it, joined the military.

After opening it all up to take out some money and perform a cleaning, users were shocked at just how dirty the machine was.

Schmidt admitted that she forgot her tools to perform the cleaning properly, so she was forced to use anything available to her at the warehouse where the machine was located.

Once she finished cleaning it with a sink, dish soap and sponge, she put the machine back together and filled it with more candy. While it was definitely cleaner than when she first took it apart, viewers were not impressed – and some swore off candy machines for good.

“You may have just singlehandly tanked the candy machine business,” one wrote.

“The roach. The ROACH,” said another, claiming that they spotted an insect carcass 14 seconds into the video.

“Thank you for making this video. I can show my kids why I tell them no,” a mother chimed in.

“All I learned from this video is I’ll never get any candy from these machines again,” someone else remarked.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Schmidt’s candy machine empire, though. Some users praised the TikToker for being transparent about her business, even if it may have turned the majority off candy for good.