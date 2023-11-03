Krispy Kreme set to release Elf-themed Christmas doughnuts

Krispy Kreme are set to release a festive menu for 2023, with a brand-new, Elf-movie-themed doughnut collection.

Fans of the movie Elf will be pleased to discover that Krispy Kreme are releasing a doughnut collection dedicated to the popular franchise. According to food blogger, snackolator, Fans of Buddy The Elf will be able to pick up four different flavors and designs.

snackolator posted an image of the festive treats on their Instagram page, subsequently gaining a whole host of likes and comments. People are clearly excited, with one commenter stating, “I can’t wait to try these!”

It seems as though these treats will be just for US audiences, as Krispy Kreme have already released their festive menu for the UK, which does not feature the popular Elf designs.

What do the Elf doughnuts look like?

As we mentioned above, there are four different designs fans can expect. These are described in the Instagram post.

Santa Belly Doughnut – This is decorated with red icing, featuring Santa’s suit and filled with Kreme.

– This is decorated with red icing, featuring Santa’s suit and filled with Kreme. Christmas Lights Doughnut – This one has been iced with chocolate, drizzled with green icing, then sprinkled with confetti. The iced button at the center reads, ‘Santa! I know him,’ a famous catchphrase from the movie.

– This one has been iced with chocolate, drizzled with green icing, then sprinkled with confetti. The iced button at the center reads, ‘Santa! I know him,’ a famous catchphrase from the movie. Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut – This is iced with blue icing, and topped with white sprinkles at the bottom, made to look like snow. An outline of Buddy The Elf features at the center.

– This is iced with blue icing, and topped with white sprinkles at the bottom, made to look like snow. An outline of Buddy The Elf features at the center. Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut – This one features white icing, and is topped with multi-colored candy pieces to replicate Buddy’s breakfast from the movie.

These are speculated to arrive the first Monday after Thanksgiving, and will be available for fans to purchase right up until Christmas Eve.

Starbucks have also released their festive menu for 2023, featuring some returning classics, as well as some new surprises.