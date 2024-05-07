Walmart’s Stanley Cup dupes and mini Stanley Cup prices shock customers

Walmart is selling Stanley Cup dupes and “baby Stanley cups” for half the price of the regular cups and customers can’t believe their eyes.

The craze of the Stanley Cup has been sweeping the nation for over a year now, and with the demand for their new releases, it doesn’t look like the hype will ease up anytime soon.

A standard 40oz Stanley Cup will cost you anywhere between $30-$40 at Walmart and the highly-anticipated limited edition ones from Starbucks will cost you $60.

According to a TikTok by @drab.to.dreamy, Walmart’s own brand of Stanley cup dupes is just as good as the original. The brand is called Ozark Trail and is available at Walmart for $14.97 for a 40oz stainless steel tumbler in 15 colors, including the classic black, pink, and silver.

Article continues after ad

The standard cups have a handy non-slip silicon surface, but these cups also come in metallic glittery versions and a cute ombre edition for summer.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, the brand sells an 18oz tumbler which is great if you find the size of the original Stanley cup a little excessive. The smaller cup, dubbed the “Baby Stanley” is $9.98 and comes in black, pink, or lilac.

People on TikTok love these cups, with one user saying, “I have the flip-straw one like that from Walmart and it’s the best damn cup. It doesn’t leak and keeps my ice all day. It looks identical to my Stanley flip-straw one.”

Article continues after ad

Another user even did a test of these cups versus the original Stanley and claimed they kept cooler for longer: “The Walmart brand one actually works better than the Stanley, I did a comparison. My daughter has a Stanley and I have the Walmart one and it holds ice way longer than the Stanley.”

Some other TikToks praise Walmart’s exclusive brand TAL for making great Stanley cup dupes:

Article continues after ad

Walmart Walmart’s exclusive brand makes believable dupes too.

These cups come in the standard 40oz Stanley cup size for $14.98, as well as a smaller 30oz cup for the same price that comes with a silicone straw.

They also make a massive 64oz cup to quench your thirst for $19.98.

Article continues after ad

Although these cups are a massive hit amongst Stanley Cup fans who don’t want to pay the full price, one TikTok user commented on the video saying, “It’s like wearing bike shoes from Walmart instead of Nike. I can’t be seen with a dupe.”

Another said, “I can’t get over the fact that people are flipping out over cups.”

The creator of the TikTok video quipped back saying that she “can’t relate”. It’s clear lots of people feel this way too, because there are dozens of TikToks praising these Walmart dupes as people flock to take part in the craze without breaking the bank.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.