Krispy Kreme bring back Biscoff doughnuts and people are in love

Krispy Kreme have made the exciting announcement that they’ll be bringing back their Biscoff flavored doughnuts, along with one new exciting addition, and it’s safe to say that fans are excited about it.

Krispy Kreme are known for their innovative collaborations. In November, the brand made waves after they announced they’d be releasing Elf-movie-themed doughnuts in time for Christmas.

However, the collaboration with cookie brand Lotus Biscoff is perhaps one of the best-loved by fans, and the brand have announced that they’re bringing these back for 2024.

The doughnuts include:

Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing.​

Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut – A doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake flavored filling, dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing, topped with Biscoff Cookie crumble and Biscoff Cookie Butter drizzle.

(New) Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a Biscoff Cookie Butter buttercreme dollop and Biscoff Cookie crumble.

People in love with Krispy Kreme Biscoff doughnuts

After the post was shared revealing that the famous Biscoff donuts would be making a long-awaited return, fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the sweet treats.

“I will start my diet in 2025 lol,” one joked.

“Can’t wait to try these! Missed these last year!” another wrote.

“Roll me in butter, cookie butter,” one teased, clearly excited by the announcement.

Krispy Kremes’ Biscoff doughnuts will be on sale from January 8 onwards at participating locations across the US.