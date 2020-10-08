 MattDoesFitness reveals the insane cost of his home gym renovation - Dexerto
Logo
Fitness

MattDoesFitness reveals the insane cost of his home gym renovation

Published: 8/Oct/2020 20:41

by Virginia Glaze
MattDoesFitness talks to his audience while sitting in his home gym.
YouTube: MattDoesFitness

Share

British fitness guru and social media influencer Matt ‘MattDoesFitness’ Morsia has completely transformed his home gym — but the cost of the renovations was nothing to sneeze at.

Morsia is one of the fitness community’s biggest internet stars; boasting over 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 898,000 followers on Instagram, his honest approach to fitness and crazy physical challenges have earned him as substantial audience.

Advertisement

Of course, it stands to reason that someone so dedicated to working out would have their own home gym (especially in a time where going to the gym could put one at risk) — but for Morsia, it’s more than just another room in his home.

For this influencer, the gym is his office, which he explained in the beginning of his video on the topic. He clarified that much of the equipment in his gym had been provided by his sponsors, and since it “directly contributes” to his salary, he chose only the most top-tier brands — something he claimed the average person does not need to do for their own home gym experience.

Advertisement

That being said, Matt went on to reveal the exact cost of the space, and it’s enough to make your jaw drop to the floor (or at least a fair wince).

As for the building itself, he spent a grand total of £34,000 (or $43,979), which isn’t actually part of his house. Instead, he commissioned the space to be completely “built from scratch” in the back garden — further compounding on its comparison to a true office space.

Advertisement

Combined with his equipment — the most expensive part of which was his £2,790 ($3,608) dual cable pulley — the entire gym ended up costing him £47,999 ($62,073). That’s nothing to sneeze at!

Morsia was quick to inform viewers that much of his equipment is no longer available for purchase due to the current global climate, and that other parts of the space — such as the bumper plates for his squat rack — were built by hand.

All in all, Morsia’s home gym is an impressive project that cost an equally impressive amount of cash, but when it’s your livelihood on the line, no price is too high for a quality workout.

Entertainment

Twitch streamer goes viral by posting same photo on Instagram every day

Published: 8/Oct/2020 19:26 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 19:35

by Virginia Glaze
Mark Bonanno poses with his father in front of a blue Ford sedan.
Instagram: @mark_and_charlie

Share

Twitch streamer and comedian Mark Samyal Bonanno has gone viral for posting the same photo of himself and his father to Instagram every single day — with a few humorous modifications, of course.

Every once in a while, someone gets incredibly creative with their social media presence; but with so many content creators out there nowadays, it seems like just about everything has already been done.

Advertisement

This is not the case for Twitch streamer, comedian and actor Mark Bonanno, who took his Instagram game to the next level with a little inspiration from his father.

Bonanno is part of Australian absurdist comedy group Aunty Donna, which boasts an impressive YouTube presence of over 315,000 subscribers.

Advertisement

Best known for their comedy sketches and humorous podcast, Aunty Donna has become quite the name in the Aussie online space, and Bonanno is showing off his comedy chops even further via his Instagram account.

A quick look at his profile will show some interesting results: His entire profile consists of a single photo posted multiple times, showing himself and his father posing in front of a blue Ford sedan.

View this post on Instagram

GOLD 104 GOOD TIMES AND GREAT CLASSIC PHOTO OF MY DAD (CHARLIE) AND ME IN FRONT OF THE WOGLYF CAR

A post shared by Mark Samual Bonanno (@mark_and_charlie) on

Advertisement

These photos stretch back far into his account, each with a different spin; Bonanno even recreated the photo with TF2 characters in Garry’s Mod, while others show the two in front of the famous code seen in the Matrix films or other odd backgrounds.

His latest pic (at the time of writing) shows his father’s head photoshopped into that of a velociraptor — and although it’s not exactly Jurassic Park-levels of frightening, it’s certainly worth a good laugh.

View this post on Instagram

Just the photo of my dad (Raptor) and me in front of the woglyf car. I hope neither of us turn to the darkside. Credit: @brennawin89

Advertisement

A post shared by Mark Samual Bonanno (@mark_and_charlie) on

Bonanno’s Instagram shenanigans have since gone viral online, earning him wide appeal as viewers can’t seem to get enough of the daily photoshopped madness of the same picture; but a cheeky Q&A session with his pater has revealed that he wasn’t actually aware the photo would turn into such a long-running gag.

In response to a fan’s question about the pic, Bonanno’s father, Charlie (real name Carmelo), wrote: “I thought it was a bit of fun. I didn’t know he was going to do this, though.”

Charlie answers a question about Mark's daily photoshopping posts.
Instaagram: @mark_and_charlie
A cheeky Q&A sesh with Mark’s father, Charlie, revealed his humorous thoughts on the now viral daily photo project.

Shenanigans aside, it seems that Mark’s wacky undertaking has taken off in a major way, giving fans and onlookers something wild to look forward to every day.