Black Friday Pokemon Card Deals at Walmart: Crown Zenith Special Collection Pikachu VMAX

This Black Friday Pokemon Deal features everyone’s favourite, Pikachu! This Crown Zenith Special collection featuring Pikachu VMAX is 50% off online at Walmart.

The Crown Zenith collection is known for having higher pull rates than many other Pokemon trading card expansion sets. For those who love pulling pretty secret and ultra rare cards, full art cards, and gallery cards from fresh packs, as well as getting some cute extras, then this set is for you!

There is also the chance to find highly resealable cards like Giratina, Mewtwo, Arceus VSTAR, Radiant Charizard, in addition to beautiful waifu cards like Elesa’s Sparkle and Cynthia’s Ambition. At 50% off and with scalpers up to their usual tricks this deal won’t last long!

Black Friday Deals: Pokemon Crown Zenith Special Collection

The collection includes:

1 etched foil promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX

1 foil promo card featuring Pikachu V

1 oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX

5 Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith booster packs Each booster pack contains 10 cards and either 1 basic Energy or 1 VSTAR marker. Cards vary by pack.

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

If you’re looking for a cheap way to pull a lot of packs and get some cool extras, then this set is for you. On top of all the extras, you get 5 packs for $25 USD, coming in at near enough the same price as 5 x individual packs when purchased separately.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This special Collection Pikachu Vmax will make a wonderful gift, with lots of excitement within for prospective Pokemon players and collectors of any age.

In addition, this special collection makes a worthy addition for those who love to collect sealed products. You can’t go wrong with holding this special collection box that includes the recognisable and ever-popular thicc Pikachu, somewhat reminiscent of the base set.

Best Buy has some of the best Black Friday deals on Pokemon TCG products out there. Grab yours to avoid disappointment whilst stocks last.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.