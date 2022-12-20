Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters coming to PS4 & Nintendo Switch

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters will be coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series was only available on Steam and mobile platforms previously, but come Spring 2023, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch will be able to indulge in some pixelated JRPG nostalgia too.

The Pixel Remaster series includes Final Fantasy 1 to 6 before the series went 3D with FFVII on PS1, each of the original six Final Fantasy titles will be available along with quality-of-life upgrades that were added to each remaster.

Square Enix The Pixel Remasters make the original six games look as charming as ever.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection

Each game can be purchased individually or as a bundle. There’s also a limited quantity physical edition FF35th Anniversary Edition collection, available exclusively through Square Enix’s website, that includes:

Final Fantasy I-VI.

Anniversary Edition Goods Box.

A bonus lenticular sleeve for the game package.

A vinyl record set featuring newly arranged game music on 2 records with exclusive cover artwork by Kazuko Shibuya.

An exclusive artbook showcasing Final Fantasy character pixel art.

Eight stylized pixel art character figures in window packaging.

The first five Final Fantasy games all focus on the Heroes of Light on a quest to save the world and usually to restore a crystal that’s important to the world’s balance. However, the sixth game in the series took Final Fantasy in a new direction featuring a distinct sci-fi steampunk aesthetic for the first time. The series has flitted between high fantasy and science fiction ever since.

While the collection is coming to Nintendo and PlayStation, there’s been no word on Xbox release as of yet.