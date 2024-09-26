Horizon Zero Dawn price doubles after Remaster reveal

Not too long after PlayStation revealed a trailer and release date for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, the original game’s price doubled.

On September 24, the PlayStation State of Play returned with some heavy hits, such as free Astro Bot DLC, as well as the reveal of Ghost of Yotei, a follow-up to Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima.

Besides that, Guerrilla Games also announced that the seven-year-old Horizon Zero Dawn would receive a PS5 remastered version. Luckily, this would only require owners of the original PS4 game to upgrade for a mere $9.99.

The unfortunate thing, discovered initially by GamePittReviews on X, was that PlayStation had quietly bumped the price of Horizon Zero Dawn on its digital storefront a day later. While it had been set to $19.99/£15.99 for quite some time, purchasing this game now would cost you $39.99/£34.99.

On top of that, buying the remaster upgrade would bring that price up to $49.99/£45.99 for someone who doesn’t yet own the original PS4 copy. Without the price increase, it would’ve cost just $29.99/£25.99 with the upgrade.

For an overhaul of performance and graphics, this is still a good deal for many players who have yet to experience the critically acclaimed action-adventure RPG. But if you have been waiting to purchase Horizon Zero Dawn until the PS5 remastered version was announced, there is still hope.

You could buy a used copy of this PS4 game from your local game store, and even new physical copies should still be set at the low price of $19.99 at shops like GameStop or Walmart.

While this is still fresh news and the fan base has yet to respond to this news, this wasn’t the only divisive talking point after the reveal of the Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered trailer.

Fans online began complaining about how Aloy’s model looked in the remaster compared to her old PS4 visuals, to the point where a developer stepped in to respond to the backlash.