Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier mobile battle royale: trailer, gameplay & more - Dexerto

Square Enix has announced a new battle royale for their legendary franchise called Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier for iOS and Android.

The new game will be set in Midgar, decades before the setting of the main story. In fact, the game will subtly play on the story of how Shinra amassed their army with the SOLDIER project, the “experimental corps of enhanced fighters.”

Like most battle royales, people will hunt for loot consisting of weapons and abilities, move around a huge map consisting of different landscapes, and team up with other players to be the last in the game.

There’s going to be a ton of hype for the FFVII: The First Soldier release, so read on below for everything including a launch window and a glimpse of the first teaser.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier release date

There isn’t a concrete release date for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, but the battle royale is set for a worldwide launch sometime in 2021.

Everyone with an iOS or Android device will be able to download the game for free and jump into this new look for Midgar.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier trailer

Though brief, the teaser trailer did a lot to showcase what players can expect when Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier launches later in the year.

Everything from transportation to different weapons were shown. Take a look at Square Enix’s first trailer for their upcoming battle royale below.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier gameplay

The trailer for FF VII: The First Soldier gave a preview for a ton of gameplay elements that players will get familiar with as they explore Midgar’s landscape.

Other than having a primary/secondary weapon, kits will also include three abilities with what appears to be a dedicated slot for an evasive/defensive option.

Of course, with abilities comes an MP bar that can be seen next to an HP bar. Abilities look like they can be upgraded up to level three.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will also have melee animations, summons, PvE elements, micro-transactions, and more.

It’s unclear how many players will be able to drop into Midgar, but more information will be release as we get closer to the release.