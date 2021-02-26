 Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier mobile battle royale: trailer, gameplay & more - Dexerto
Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier mobile battle royale: trailer, gameplay & more

Published: 26/Feb/2021 0:14

by Alan Bernal
final fantasy VII 7 the first soldier
Square Enix

Square Enix has announced a new battle royale for their legendary franchise called Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier for iOS and Android.

The new game will be set in Midgar, decades before the setting of the main story. In fact, the game will subtly play on the story of how Shinra amassed their army with the SOLDIER project, the “experimental corps of enhanced fighters.”

Like most battle royales, people will hunt for loot consisting of weapons and abilities, move around a huge map consisting of different landscapes, and team up with other players to be the last in the game.

There’s going to be a ton of hype for the FFVII: The First Soldier release, so read on below for everything including a launch window and a glimpse of the first teaser.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier release date

final fantasy VII 7 the first soldier
Square Enix
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will slightly expand on Midgar’s story.

There isn’t a concrete release date for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, but the battle royale is set for a worldwide launch sometime in 2021.

Everyone with an iOS or Android device will be able to download the game for free and jump into this new look for Midgar.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier trailer

Though brief, the teaser trailer did a lot to showcase what players can expect when Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier launches later in the year.

Everything from transportation to different weapons were shown. Take a look at Square Enix’s first trailer for their upcoming battle royale below.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier gameplay

The trailer for FF VII: The First Soldier gave a preview for a ton of gameplay elements that players will get familiar with as they explore Midgar’s landscape.

Other than having a primary/secondary weapon, kits will also include three abilities with what appears to be a dedicated slot for an evasive/defensive option.

Of course, with abilities comes an MP bar that can be seen next to an HP bar. Abilities look like they can be upgraded up to level three.

final fantasy VII 7 the first soldier
Square Enix
There’s a lot going on in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will also have melee animations, summons, PvE elements, micro-transactions, and more.

It’s unclear how many players will be able to drop into Midgar, but more information will be release as we get closer to the release.

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade update – Yuffie episode DLC, PS5 upgrade, release date, more

Published: 25/Feb/2021 23:04 Updated: 26/Feb/2021 0:12

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Yuffie in Final Fantasy VII remake update.
PlayStation / Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting another makeover with a major PlayStation 5 and next-gen console upgrade releasing in June 2021. The update adds new features and modes and also includes a paid DLC episode featuring beloved heroine Yuffie. Here is everything we know.

Decades after originally debuting in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 had new life breathed into it with the release of Remake on the PlayStation 4,  Xbox One, and PC in 2020. The project not only re-created Midgar and the RPG’s iconic story in stunning HD but reimagined the entire story from top to bottom.

Fans of the title waiting to play it on next-gen consoles won’t have to wait much longer, as Final Fantasy VII Intergrade was announced during Sony’s February 25 State of Play. The massive update brings back one of the series’ most beloved characters Yuffie, and much more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade release date

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was a surprise announcement on February 25 at the conclusion of Sony’s PlayStation conference. An epic trailer revealed that a PS5 upgrade would be free to owners of the game on PS4, and will include a 4k resolution mode and separate option that prioritizes framerate.

The gorgeous reimagining of Midgar is about to become even more beautiful. Not only will the RPG see a major bump in definition, but players will also be able to utilize an in-depth photo mode that includes filers and a variety of options. The free update is set to launch on June 10, 2021, worldwide, with the Yuffie episode being a paid DLC.

As if that wasn’t enough, Intergrade will feature several major quality of life tweaks from instant loading to better lighting. Without a doubt, the most exciting aspect is the introduction of Yuffie with a special DLC episode.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Yuffie Episode DLC

While many fans thought it wouldn’t be until part two that we got to meet Yuffie Kisaragi, Square Enix revealed that the heroine would get her own DLC in June. The beloved character looks epic in HD, and a substantial portion of her story is shown off in a debut trailer.

Unfortunately, PS4 owners will need to buy the DLC separately as it isn’t a part of the free upgrade, although they can purchase the expansion after updating to the next-gen console version at no cost. Based on the video shown, it appears her story will slot into Remake’s timeline.

Final Fantasy VIII Remake Intergrade Features

  • 4K resolution mode
  • Performance Optimization mode that aims at 60 FPS
  • HD Textures
  • Fog effect
  • New lighting
  • Normal (Classic) Difficulty
  • Faster loading times
  • Photo mode
  • New Episode featuring Yuffie (free upgrade users have to pay)
Screenshot of Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade update path.
Square Enix / PlayStation
Some users will have to pay for Yuffie’s episode.

Fans of the RPG series will be able to get their hands on the new version on June 10th. While many players will have already beaten the 2020 title, those holding out for a next-gen update will be in for a treat.

Yuffie’s popularity in the franchise will no doubt be a reason for many to replay Final Fantasy VIII Remake. Plus all the bells and whistles that come with playing it on PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X certainly help.