Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players discover original FF7 timeline may exist in remake

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans have discovered a possible connection between that and the universe of the original game, with it being possible the OG FF7’s story takes place in an alternate universe alongside the remake titles.

For those who have played through Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth, it’s become abundantly clear that this is not the exact same story as the original.

And it’s not about some minor changes, either. In addition to new character details, FF7 Remake and Rebirth include some massive plot revelations.

A fan went back to the original Final Fantasy 7 and noticed something that may tie the original game to the Remake trilogy.

Light story spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ahead.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth may prove FF7 is an alternate timeline

The end of Final Fantasy 7 Remake confirmed that alternate dimensions exist in this story, setting the Remake Trilogy’s storyline firmly apart from the original.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, meanwhile, opens with Zack Fair still being alive alongside Cloud and Aerith, a huge departure from the original FF7’s storyline. As it turns out, this Zack is only alive because he’s from an alternate timeline.

Along came a Final Fantasy 7 fan who discovered a tie between the original Final Fantasy 7 and the way in which Zack’s alternate timeline was represented.

The tear in the sky in the lifestream looks nearly identical to the tear in the sky in Zack’s timeline from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

While it’s all speculation at this point, there’s a good chance the original Final Fantasy 7’s storyline took place in a timeline, one of the theoretically infinite amount of timelines contained within this universe that Rebirth’s story is contained in.

That also makes it entirely possible that the original FF7’s characters could be encountered in the third game of the trilogy. It also increases the likelihood that the story’s main characters may have an entirely different fate by the time this trilogy wraps up.

Alternatively, if we’re going off of a variety of cheeky nods to other entries in the series, there’s a possibility that every Final Fantasy game could be inherently connected. This was sort of a known quantity considering that summons carry over from game to game, but also makes it possible for characters from other Final Fantasy games to show up. Who knows what they could be planning next?

