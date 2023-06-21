Final Fantasy 16 producer says a Call of Duty-style FF spinoff could work

In a recent interview, Final Fantasy 16 Producer Naoki Yoshida said a shooter spinoff akin to Call of Duty isn’t too wild of an idea.

Though primarily known for leaning heavily into role-playing territory, the Final Fantasy franchise has dipped its toes in several different genres. Fans have, thus, enjoyed their pick of the litter over the years.

From strategy-based experiences like FF Tactics to rhthym games such as 2012’s Theatrhythm Final Fantasy, Square Enix never shies away from testing the waters with its premiere IP.

Article continues after ad

But could a Final Fantasy adventure modeled after the likes of Call of Duty ever work? One series veteran seems to think so.

Final Fantasy 16 dev doesn’t think COD-style spinoff is too farfetched

On the eve of Final Fantasy 16’s release, Producer Naoki Yoshida spoke with Bloomberg (via Wccftech) about reinventing the brand.

Given how much the new entry shakes up Final Fantasy’s status quo, Yoshida was asked if a game in the vein of a first-person shooter would be a step too far. The developer seems to believe Call of Duty and the long-running RPG series have more in common than many would think.

Article continues after ad

Yoshida told the publication the following:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“A great story, great game design, cutting-edge graphics, great music, and moogles and chocobos. If you have those things, I think you have a Final Fantasy. Call of Duty is using all this modern weaponry, but when you think about it, it’s this small group of people going around saving the world—that’s very Final Fantasy. All it would need is crystals.”

Square Enix

Of course, Yoshida’s comment has no bearing on whether a Call of Duty-like Final Fantasy spinoff would ever come to fruition.

Article continues after ad

But it does raise the question of what could be in store for the future. After all, who would’ve ever imagined a Final Fantasy-themed rhythm game?

As things currently stand, though, longtime fans and newcomers are simply eager to get their hands on the acclaimed Final Fantasy 16, which exclusively hits PS5 on June 22, 2023.