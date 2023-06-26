Final Fantasy 16 players praise devs for finally adding highly-requested feature

Square Enix has included various accessibility features in Final Fantasy 16 and players are absolutely loving them and think that the developers did a great job including them.

The ongoing discourse around the difficulty in games continues on. Most modern games are completely far gone from the abject difficulty of the NES and SNES era of gaming. Yet, developers such as Team Ninja and FromSoftware have ramped things up in the last decade or so. The latest game to experience the back-and-forth discussion of the community is Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 16.

Like so many other titles, there has been some disparity between the critical acclaim of the title and the view of a portion of the game’s hardened fanbase. Some believe that Final Fantasy XVI “completely betrays” fans, whereas some are loving the game and its “genius story features.”

One area that has been universally appreciated though is the addition of accessibility features tailored toward gameplay difficulty.

Square Enix accessibility features appreciated by Final Fantasy 16 fans

For players that either struggle with the more combat-heavy nature of Final Fantasy 16, certain accessories can be equipped to make Clive more capable in combat scenarios.

The game’s “Timely” Rings provide players with generous timing windows. Not only that, but they can completely negate the need to do certain actions. For instance, the Ring of Timely Evasion will automatically dodge all attacks for the user.

Reddit user Ra1882 said: “As a dad, old man gamer who’s lost a lot of twitch reaction and coordination over the years I gotta say I love the Ring of Timely Strikes. I can’t keep up a combo without it and I can still manually use abilities when needed. It was really eye-opening seeing the combos fire off when I equipped the ring about 5hrs into the game and realizing how much damage I was missing out on. Thanks for the option SE (Square Enix).”

One player added: “I’m so glad the rings are able to help you enjoy the game! They were made exactly with that purpose in mind,” and another user sympathized: “Accessibility options are always a good thing, can’t believe anyone has a problem with them. My nephew had a stroke when he was a baby and it’s left him with severely decreased motor function in both of his hands. If it weren’t for accessories, he wouldn’t be able to play the game.”

Whatever your thoughts on the actual game itself, it’s good to see the positivity surrounding the game’s easy mode features.

For more on Final Fantasy 16, check out our complete walkthrough guide including information on the game’s best weapons, optimized settings, and more.