Final Fantasy 16 players say genius story feature should be an “industry standard”

Final Fantasy 16 players wish the game’s Active Time Lore system would appear in other story-heavy titles.

The demo for Final Fantasy 16 has persuaded many players to pick up a copy of Square Enix’s next installment before its June 22 release date. The Final Fantasy entry may become one of the biggest launches of 2023 alongside Tears of the Kingdom.

FFXVI takes the Square Enix series into unfamiliar territory with its mature rating and action-oriented combat system. In other FF games, players participated in turn-based battles – which the franchise became well-known for.

In addition to the action-oriented transition, Final Fantasy 16 introduces a new feature where users can track storyline information. Here’s why RPG fans hope the Active Time Lore system is here to stay.

Final Fantasy 16 players want story feature in more games

A Reddit user praised Final Fantasy 16’s Active Time Lore feature on the game’s subreddit. The OP explained how they wished ATL would become the “industry standard” after its success in FF16.

Square Enix

Active Time Lore allows you to pause a cutscene to learn details about the characters present. You can also activate the innovative tool during gameplay and combat sequences.

“Definitely an incredible addition although pausing crucial story moments to read about the history of a sword in the background does ruin some of the dramatic effect,” one player wrote.

“The important note about the ATL is that the entries will be readable later. It is more to be a helpful tool if you want more specifics on the characters and areas that aren’t necessary for the story,” another user added.

Gamers claimed the Active Time Lore feature would have been incredibly useful in titles like Elden Ring and Metal Gear Solid due to the amount of content.

For those evil enough to leak Final Fantasy 16 content, Square Enix has implemented a strict policy relating to the material.