How to watch Final Fantasy 16 State of Play: Start time, what to expect, more

A brand-new State of Play is on the horizon as this time, the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy 16 is getting the PlayStation spotlight a few weeks out from its release. From when it kicks off to how long it’ll run, here’s what you need to know.

It’s been a fairly quiet stretch from PlayStation in recent months but it looks like the gaming powerhouse is finally picking up steam as 2023 rolls on. A new State of Play event has just been locked in, with this one serving as a broad preview of Final Fantasy 16.

While first-party studios and new game announcements won’t be found at this particular time, Square Enix will be giving fans an extensive look at its biggest release this year, with a deep-dive on FFXVI.

So before it all gets underway, here’s a full rundown on all there is to know. From when the State of Play stream begins to a look at what we can expect, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch Final Fantasy 16 State of Play

As you would expect from any State of Play event, this Final Fantasy 16 deep dive is set to be streamed across official PlayStation accounts on both YouTube and Twitch. We’ve embedded one here for your convenience.

The broadcast is set to get underway at 2PM PT | 5PM ET on Thursday, April 13. All up, it’s expected to run for just over 20 minutes in total.

What to expect from Final Fantasy 16 State of Play

Given this State of Play is set to focus exclusively on Final Fantasy 16, it’s obviously wise to temper expectations for any new announcements or reveals. Instead, fans are set to be treated to “more than 20 minutes” of direct gameplay from Square’s new release.

As a result, we should see plenty of combat, new system reveals, and likely even a broad overview of the story too. There’s every chance, in typical Square fashion, we learn of any spinoff material during this State of Play too. Be it another cinematic movie setting up the game’s story, or perhaps even animated episodes set to run concurrently, the door is no doubt open for FF16 to branch out as usual.

Rest assured, we’ll update you here once the new State of Play gets underway. So be sure to check back here for a full recap once the stream kicks off.