FFXIV commemorates iconic grapes meme with squishable plushie for 2023 Fan Fest

Final Fantasy XIV has commemorated their iconic grapes meme with an awesome squishable plushie given to those attending Fan Fest 2023.

Final Fantasy XIV is arguably one of the biggest MMOs available at the moment. The hit RPG from Square Enix saw huge success with both its Shadowbringers and Endwalker expansions. The DLC saw the game end its lengthy campaign that originated all the way back in 1.0, even before the game was remade for A Realm Reborn. Currently in the after patches of Endwalker, the Final Fantasy XIV community awaits what adventure is around the corner.

Endwalker saw the Warriors of Light save the world one final time, voyaging on a journey of loss, fire, and faith. However, the most iconic part of the entire campaign was easily the grapes found in one of the new zones. These brilliant fruits were instantaneously memed on by the community, as their low polygon became a classic for the player base.

Now the team working on Final Fantasy XIV is looking to capitalize on the well-memed grapes by including them in a goodie bag for Fan Fest 2023.

FFXIV hands out iconic squishable grapes as part of 2023 Fan Fest Goodie Bag

The low polygon grapes are included in a goodie bag for those attending the event in Las Vegas later this year. The description of the squishable grapes will allow players to relieve stress and relax after grinding in the game.

“Relieve any lingering stress after hours of “farm parties” with these truly remarkable squishable Endwalker grapes. If you’re ever feeling a little low resolution, simply grab your squishable grapes and remember what once was,” the website states.

The Fan Fest goodie bag also includes other goodies such as the Grebuloff magnet, an Azem crystal keychain, a Loporrit carrot pen, and a 10th Anniversary pin.

Unfortunately for those looking to grab these goodies and the iconic grapes for themselves, tickets to Fan Fest are limited by invitation meaning you’re out of luck if you weren’t invited.