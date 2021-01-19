West Ham's Declan Rice reveals his epic FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI on TikTok - Dexerto

West Ham’s star centre midfielder Declan Rice has taken to TikTok to show off his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI, and it’s stacked with top ICONs and Premier League peers.

In their downtime, many top football players like to take to their consoles to play FIFA, unable to get away from the pitch whether it’s online or in real life.

Rice has become a huge fan-favorite at West Ham in recent years, a holding midfielder that shows promise far beyond what the East London club is commonly associated with, and seems to have built his dream squad around him.

Many top Premier League stars have shown off their top-tier FUT teams in the past, with the likes of Diogo Jota revealing his team as arguably the best FIFA player in the league.

While Rice is mainly known for his skills on the pitch, as one of the most sought-after players among top Premier League sides, he’s managed to put together a top team in FIFA 21 too.

Placing himself alongside some of the biggest legends of the game, here’s how Declan Rice’s FUT 21 team lines up:

GK: Edwin Van der Sar (89)

Edwin Van der Sar (89) RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (87)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (87) CB: Kyle Walker (86)

Kyle Walker (86) CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)

Virgil Van Dijk (90) LB: Roberto Carlos (88)

Roberto Carlos (88) CDM: Declan Rice (99)

Declan Rice (99) CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) CAM: Ronaldo (94)

Ronaldo (94) CAM: Eusebio (91)

Eusebio (91) CAM: Pele (94)

Pele (94) ST: Neymar (91)

While the team has a very high rating across the board, there are some somewhat unorthodox picks.

Walker at CB seems a bit rogue, and you won’t often see that in top teams, while you would normally expect to see Ronaldo occupying that striker spot that Rice currently plays Neymar in. In fact, Mbappe on the bench proves Rice might want to have a look at his formation so he can get the French starlet in.

That said, it’s still a valuable team and definitely capable of wiping out opponents with ease — though we’d have to see how Rice himself plays to really judge that.