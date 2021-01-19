 West Ham's Declan Rice reveals his epic FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI on TikTok - Dexerto
West Ham’s Declan Rice reveals his epic FIFA 21 Ultimate Team XI on TikTok

Published: 19/Jan/2021 12:41

by Jacob Hale
Declan Rice fifa 21 ultimate team
EA SPORTS/West Ham

West Ham’s star centre midfielder Declan Rice has taken to TikTok to show off his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team starting XI, and it’s stacked with top ICONs and Premier League peers.

In their downtime, many top football players like to take to their consoles to play FIFA, unable to get away from the pitch whether it’s online or in real life.

Rice has become a huge fan-favorite at West Ham in recent years, a holding midfielder that shows promise far beyond what the East London club is commonly associated with, and seems to have built his dream squad around him.

Many top Premier League stars have shown off their top-tier FUT teams in the past, with the likes of Diogo Jota revealing his team as arguably the best FIFA player in the league.

Declan Rice player of the year west ham
Instagram: declanrice
Declan Rice has become a huge asset to West Ham.

While Rice is mainly known for his skills on the pitch, as one of the most sought-after players among top Premier League sides, he’s managed to put together a top team in FIFA 21 too.

Placing himself alongside some of the biggest legends of the game, here’s how Declan Rice’s FUT 21 team lines up:

  • GK: Edwin Van der Sar (89)
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (87)
  • CB: Kyle Walker (86)
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)
  • LB: Roberto Carlos (88)
  • CDM: Declan Rice (99)
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CAM: Ronaldo (94)
  • CAM: Eusebio (91)
  • CAM: Pele (94)
  • ST: Neymar (91)
@declanrice_

My Ultimate Team Check🤩 #ultimateteam #ultimateteamcheck #fifa21 #premierleague #football #fy #foryourpage

♬ original sound – Ryan Haber

While the team has a very high rating across the board, there are some somewhat unorthodox picks.

Walker at CB seems a bit rogue, and you won’t often see that in top teams, while you would normally expect to see Ronaldo occupying that striker spot that Rice currently plays Neymar in. In fact, Mbappe on the bench proves Rice might want to have a look at his formation so he can get the French starlet in.

That said, it’s still a valuable team and definitely capable of wiping out opponents with ease — though we’d have to see how Rice himself plays to really judge that.

FIFA

EA SPORTS finally reveal when TOTY is coming out in FIFA 21

Published: 19/Jan/2021 9:45 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 9:46

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTY logo
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have confirmed the date on which they’ll reveal FIFA 21’s Team of the Year, and we’ve also got a few clues for when the team should drop into packs as well.

Each year, when December comes to an end and we start to look forward to the new year, EA SPORTS start rolling out their Team of the Year promo.

Fans are able to vote on giving some of the best players in the game, an even better card with high 90-rated, and multiple 99 overalls being commonplace in TOTY.

This year, EA raised some eyebrows with some players who were nominated – most notably, Joselu, Francesco Caputo, and Steve Mandanda. However, the actual team is set to be revealed only a few days after the voting closed.

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

FIFA 21 TOTY release date

The voting for TOTY in FIFA 21 closed on January 18, sparking some wild rumors that the team was going to revealed and released later that day. Of course, that was never going to happen.

Instead, EA needs a few days to tally up the millions of votes they’ve received before they reveal the team. That’s why they’ve now announced that the team will be revealed on Friday, January 22.

Now, that’s not to say that the team will be revealed and go right into packs. No, some players have suggested that we might have another wait, and they probably won’t be wrong.

Screenshot of EA's TOTY page with the vote ended message
EA SPORTS
EA updated their TOTY site to confirm the reveal date.

Typically, in years gone by, the Team of the Year cards have been released in phases. So we’d have goalkeepers first, then defenders, then midfielders, and attackers before the full squad is released.

So, it could very well be the case here that while the team is revealed on the 22nd, EA leaves us all salivating over the weekend. They could then release the team a few days later with the phase of drops.

That’s purely speculation from some players, and EA might just reveal the team and then put it in packs. Though, that would be different from years gone by. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.