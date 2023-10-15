EA FC 24: How to complete Trailblazers Declan Rice SBC – Solution & cost

For those want to add the Arsenal CDM’s new card in FUT, here’s how to complete the Trailblazers Declan Rice SBC in EA FC 24.

EA Sports has added several new Trailblazers into Football Ultimate Team in recent days, including cards for Callum Wilson, Rodrygo, and Ismaila Sarr.

Now, a new 87 OVR Trailblazers card of Arsenal CDM Declan Rice is now available via Squad Building Challenge.

Here’s how to complete the Trailblazers Declan Rice SBC.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to be completed in order to get the Trailblazers Declan Rice card in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

Top Form

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Premier League players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Both lineups require eleven players.

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Trailblazers Declan Rice SBC:

Top Form

TOTW ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (86 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (85 OVR)

ST Rachel Daly (85 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

This part of this SBC will cost around 55,000 Coins.

Premier League

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

GK Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (87 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CM Clara Mateo (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

This collection of players will cost about 73,000 Coins, according to FUTBIN. In total, expect to pay around 128,000 Coins for the Trailblazers SBC, depending on price fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on October 29, 2023.

