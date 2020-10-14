 Twitch streamer snaps controller in half after terrible FIFA 21 goal - Dexerto
Twitch streamer snaps controller in half after terrible FIFA 21 goal

Published: 14/Oct/2020 17:05

by Jacob Hale
kamyk fifa 21 controller rage
Instagram: kamykhd / EA SPORTS / Twitch

FIFA 21

A Twitch streamer snapped his PlayStation 4 controller clean in half after conceding a truly disrespectful goal on FIFA 21.

FIFA is, almost undeniably, one of the most infuriating games there is. Questionable referee decisions, difficulties defending and skill move spam are all enough to send anyone mad, especially in modes such as Ultimate Team that are so dependent on consistently putting up good results.

For that reason, the game has probably helped cause a few injuries and broken devices in its time, when the frustration simply gets too much.

That said, sometimes people might take it a bit too far, as evidenced by this incredible clip, in which a Twitch streamer breaks his controller in half after conceding a goal.

FIFA 21 Trent Alexander Arnold
EA SPORTS
FIFA has the ability to bring out the worst in everyone.

FIFA 21 rage spells the end for controller

It looked as though Kamyk, who is also a FIFA esports commentator in Poland, was having a perfectly fun time during his FUT Draft match, tied 1-1 with his opponent but seemingly in fine spirits — but that quickly changed.

From the halfway line, the opponent’s Ansu Fati passed the ball to Timo Werner who cleanly glided through Kamyk’s defence as if they weren’t there at all, leaving space wide open for him to run into the box.

Then, rather than do the respectable thing and take the clear finesse shot into the corner of the goal, his opponent instead squared it into the middle of the box, essentially giving Fati an open goal to smack the ball into with no real counter.

Squaring it like this is as much a scummy move as you can find in FIFA. It has been for years, and the anger it induces in Kamyk is almost immediate, as he bends his controller and snaps it in half right there and then.

What makes it funny, though, is that the streamer simply picks up another controller off the side and gets going for kick off again, suggesting this might not be a one-time occurrence, so at least he keeps himself prepared.

We’ve all felt like Kamyk at one point or another while playing FIFA, though most of us probably manage to withstand the temptation to break something on a whim.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 3 live: TOTW players leaked, release time, more

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:10 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 14:21

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 totw 3
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Team of the Week is back for a third week in Ultimate Team after a packed slate of game. Here, we’ll run through TOTW 3 predictions, the promo’s release time, and lay out any leaks that have been revealed. 

Even though many of the world’s top domestic leagues have been taking a break due to international games, that’s not stopping Team of the Week. 

The weekly addition of new cards has been full steam ahead since the launch of FIFA 21, with superstars like Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Bruno Fernandes receiving a special card already for their real-life performances.

With Team of the Week 3 on the horizon, some FIFA players might assume that it’s going to be a weaker set of cards, but, it could actually surprise you. 

FIFA 21 menus
EA SPORTS
The TOTW 3 will appear in the FIFA 21 menus, once confirmed.

FIFA 21 TOTW 3 start time

On October 14, 2020, EA SPORTS will release their third batch of Team of the Week cards for FIFA 21. This promo will start up at 6pm (BST), which is three hours later than last year’s content schedule, so don’t be hovering around on Twitter waiting for it to drop too early.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 3 leaks (October 14)

It appears that a few cards from the latest set have already been leaked online.

Posts are suggesting Ones to Watch owners will receive their first upgrade, specifically those who have Arsenal’s Thomas Partey or Madrid’s Martin Odegaard in their ranks. According to a leaker called FUT Investments on Instagram, the following have been selected for inclusion this week:

  • Thomas Partey – Arsenal
  • Peter Gulacsi – RB Leipzig
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson – Everton
  • Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
  • Kyle Walker – Man City
  • Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid

These names were broken up into multiple posts, but here’s one from earlier.

Just a day previous, the account correctly leaked information on a Flashback Witsel SBC coming – and it was added soon after.

Last week, for the second set, the entire list was leaked ahead of schedule – meaning much of the game’s community knew what was coming before it was even confirmed.

If that happens again this time, we’ll be updating this section continually with updates. Don’t you fret.

FIFA 21 TOTW Week 3 predictions

Mason Mount in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Mason Mount features in our FIFA 21 TOTW 3 predictions.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Rui Patricio – Wolves – GK
  • Brad Guzan – Atlanta United – GK
  • Jere Uronen – Genk – RB
  • Willi Orban – RB Leipzig – CB
  • Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach – CB
  • Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – CB
  • Robert Skov – Hoffenheim – LB
  • Kieran Trippier – Atletico Madrid – RB
  • Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio – CM
  • Mason Mount – Chelsea – CM
  • Alejandro Bedoya – Philadelphia Union – CM
  • Nikola Vlasic – CSKA Moscow – CAM
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson – Everton – CAM
  • Lee Nguyen – New England Revolution – CAM
  • Martin Odegaard – Real Madrid – RM
  • Gwion Edwards – Ipswich Town – RM
  • Luis Muriel – Atalanta – LW
  • Kamil Grosicki – West Brom – LM
  • Roberto Firmino – Liverpool – CF
  • Felipe Mora – Portland Timbers – ST
  • Alexander Sorloth – RB Leipzig – ST
  • Michael Olunga – Kashiwa Reysol – ST
  • Jamille Matt – Forest Green Rovers – ST

We’ve got Roberto Firmino, Sergio Ramos, and Sergej Milinković-Savić as the headline players in our predictions. Firmino has been in fine form Brazil during the international break, all things point towards a card for him. 

Looking up the Premier League table, Firmino’s Merseyside rival Gylfi Sigurdsson also looked likely to grab one.  The Everton midfielder bagged himself two goals and the Man of the Match honors during Iceland’s win over Romania.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount notched home England’s winner against Belgium and a fine performance earns him a nod, while Matthias Ginter got himself on the scoresheet in Germany’s 2-1 Nations League win over Ukraine. 

Be sure to check in with our Twitter account, UltimateTeamUK, on Wednesday, October 14 for the confirmed TOTW squad.