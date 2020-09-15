Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals his insane FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Star Liverpool back Trent Alexander-Arnold has shown off his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team lineup, and it might be one of the best squads from a pro player we’ve seen yet.

Ultimate Team is one of the most popular game modes in FIFA, and even pro footballers themselves like to get in on the action.

As the 2020 FUT cycle has wound down, we’ve seen a number of professional footballers lineups revealed, including Vinicius Junior’s powerhouse squad.

Now, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Ultimate Team lineup has been revealed, but not by the player himself. Instead, it was a fan that matched up against him and managed to snap a picture of his lineup.

Redditor Andy_THFC came up against the flying full-back’s ‘We Dem Boyz’ side during a recent session of Ultimate Team games and proved that he had done so by posting a picture of the lineup to the FIFA subreddit.

Amid the excitement of gearing up to play a professional player though, the Redditor didn’t exactly leave us with the cleanest of pictures but it is easy to pick out the defender’s own pro card, as well as his teammates in Allison, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.

There is also room for quite a few legends including Patrick Vieira, Ruud Gullit, Johan Cruyff, and Ronaldo – along with the new addition of FIFA 21 cover star Kylian Mbappé since we last saw his lineup back in February.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

GK: Allison Becker (97)

CB: Virgil van Dijk (99)

CB: Paolo Maldini (92)

LB: Andy Robertson (94)

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (99)

CDM: Patrick Vieira (88)

CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

CAM: Johan Cruyff (91)

CAM: Mbappé (98)

CAM: Jamie Vardy (86)

ST: Ronaldo (94)

If you’re looking at his lineup and are wondering how the Player of the Month Vardy card comes into the mix, don’t worry, you’re definitely not alone.

However, it's been explained before that Trent likes to use a common Ultimate Team tactic by subbing Vardy almost instantly, for a higher-rated player, such as the Team of the Year Lionel Messi card.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest Ultimate Team news, rumors, and leaks as we steadily approach the release of FIFA 21 and an all new FUT saga.