Vinicius Junior reveals new powerhouse FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid’s young Brazilian star on the wing Vinicius Jr. has officially revealed his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team starting lineup, and his squad is looking much stronger since the last time we managed to sneak a peek.

Despite his relatively young age, Vinicius Jr has been a world-renowned name in football for a few years now, swapping from Flamengo to Real Madrid for a whopping $52.9 million back in 2017. Since then, the 19-year-old has found the spotlight and become a regular for Los Blancos.

He’s heavily featured in FIFA 20 as well, as one of the game's ambassadors that can be seen in the in-game menus and offline modes like Volta.

The last time we got a look at Vinicius’s FUT squad back in May, the superstar was rocking a pretty average lineup, but on July 29 he posted a picture of his current squad on Twitter, and it’s safe to say it’s become much more of a powerhouse than before.

Amanhã vamos abrir uma conta na Twitch. Jogos no UT, pro clubs e com amigos. Quem topa? pic.twitter.com/PYZ69uXyOz — Vinicius Jr ⚡️ (@viniciusjr) July 29, 2020

Vinicius Jr’s FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Starting XI

GK: Lev Yashin (Prime Icon) - 94

LB: Theo Hernandez - 93

LCB: Raphael Varane - 97

RCB: Sergio Ramos (RB) - 93

RB: Dani Carvajal - 94

LCM: Ronaldinho (Mid Icon) - 91

CAM: Luka Modric - 93

RCM: Zinedine Zidane (Mid Icon) - 94

LW: Vinicius Jr. - 99

RW: Garrincha (Mid Icon) - 92

ST: Ronaldo (Mid Icon) - 94

Of course, Vinicius Jr.'s exclusive 99-rated pro player card is front and center, but this time it doesn't seem too out of place along with all of the other stacked items he's acquired.

Along with the new upgrades, he's stuck with several top-tier ICONS, including Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Zinedine Zidane – who is also the squad's manager, just like in real life.

Rounding things out, notable players on his bench are high-rated versions of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Lorenzo Insigne, Frenkie De Jong, Ferland Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, and Marco Verrati.

The Prime Icon 94-rated version of Lev Yashin is a vast upgrade from the 88-rated Thibaut Courtois card we saw Vinicius Jr. rocking back in May, and the backline is also looking much more solid, with none of his previous mid-grade 80s cards to be seen.

Of course, the Brazilian winger is just one of many professional footballers who play FUT and have their own custom card in the game. If you happen to come across one while playing, make sure to send it to us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and we might just feature it!