FIFA 21 ratings for PSG, Spurs & Inter Milan confirmed

EA SPORTS partner clubs PSG, Tottenham Hotspur, and Inter Milan have confirmed FIFA 21 ratings for many of their players already. Here, we'll show you a list for the Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A teams.

Ultimate Team and Career Mode players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC are eagerly anticipating the release of the full ratings database. However, in the meantime they have been left to deal will specific teams drip feeding them OVR ratings instead.

After previous reveals of Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and more – others have since been announced.

Below, we're going to run through Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, and Inter Milan one by one so you can see who is the highest rated for each outfit this year.

PSG FIFA 21 ratings

After being crowned default Ligue 1 champions and reaching the Champions League final last season, some upgrades are in order for the PSG camp. Below, you can see all confirmed ratings so far.

Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe have been confirmed as the two highest rated stars.

Neymar Jr (91)

Kylian Mbappe (90)

Keylor Navas (87)

Angel Di Maria (87)

Marco Verratti (86)

Mauro Icardi (85)

Marquinhos (85)

Idrissa Gana Gueye (84)

Juan Bernat (83)

Presnel Kimpembe (81)

Pablo Sarabia (81)

Julian Draxler (80)

Ander Herrera (79)

Leandro Paredes (79)

Abdou Diallo (78)

Sergio Rico (77)

Thilo Kehrer (77)

Layvin Kurzawa (77)

These were confirmed by the official PSG Instagram account on September 12, 2020.

Spurs FIFA 21 ratings

It was a turbulent season for Tottenham Hotspur last time out. They couldn't put a good run of form together to begin with, which led to the sacking of former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Since then, Jose Mourinho has taken over and hopes to show the fans a new way in the 2020/21 campaign.

Here's how their players rank in FIFA 21.

Harry Kane (88)

Hugo Lloris (87)

Heung Min Son (87)

Toby Alderweireld (85)

Lucas Moura (83)

Steven Bergwijn (83)

Dele Alli (83)

Giovani Lo Celso (82)

Davinson Sanchez (81)

Tanguy Ndombele (80)

Erik Lamela (80)

Serge Aurier (80)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (80)

Ben Davies (80)

Harry Winks (79)

Moussa Sissoko (79)

Danny Rose (79)

Eric Dier (78)

These were confirmed by the official Spurs Instagram account on September 11, 2020.

Inter Milan FIFA 21 ratings

Last, but certainly not least, is Inter Milan. Managed by Antonio Conte, the Milan club finished just a point shy of champions Juventus, who were crowned league leaders yet again for 2019/20. Their striker Romelu Lukaku has been very vocal about his FIFA 21 rating, too, taking a swipe at EA after not receiving an upgrade again.

This year, the team will be hoping to not only catch the Old Lady but beat them at every opportunity as well. So, let's see how Inter's stars stack up.

Samir Handanovic (88)

Christian Eriksen (85)

Romelu Lukaku (85)

Milan Škriniar (85)

Diego Godin (85)

Lautaro Martinez (84)

Marcelo Brozovic (84)

Stefan de Vrij (84)

Achraf Hakimi (83)

Nicolo Barella (80)

Matias Vecino (80)

Alexis Sanchez (80)

Antonio Candreva (78)

Stephano Sensi (78)

Ashley Young (77)

Danilo D'Ambrosio (77)

Alessandro Bastoni (75)

Sebastiano Esposito (66)

These were confirmed by the Inter Milan Instagram page, on September 13, 2020.

