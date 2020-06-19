FIFA 21 EA Access: Release date, FUT early, Xbox Series X, PS5, more

EA SPORTS have now revealed FIFA 21, following their press conference at EA Play on June 18, revealing a whole new batch of details for their next title – including when EA Access, or early access, will be available.

The presser was broadcast online with thousands watching on, waiting in anticipation for their first look at the next game, only for it to be bundled in with Madden 21 in a combined presentation. Details on when fans can get their hands on the game ahead of the worldwide release date, however, also dropped – but not as part of the trailer.

Those who have used EA Access before will know that subscribers gain access to an online library of games, as well as early access for new FIFA games before those who haven't got an active membership. Whatever you decide to do, members of the community always look forward to it. So, let's run through everything we know about getting FIFA 21 early.

Advertisement

Contents

FIFA 21 EA Access release date

The official worldwide launch, for the standard edition of FIFA 21, is October 9, 2020. Those who subscribe to EA Access will get it a little earlier than that. According to the developers, EA Access will start up on October 1, meaning the demo should be available even sooner. Pre-orders for Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition will also come with a three day early pass, as well.

Advertisement

What's included in FIFA 21 EA Access?

Those who have played FIFA games before will know by now that EA Access grants them access to Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, or the freedom to waste time in the new-look menus for up to 10 hours. Then, it expires.

During this time, you can start your campaign as the next manager of any team you choose, or start building your FUT squad. It's completely up to you. As well as this, if you're a member, you will be granted a 10% discount off the game as well as 10% off all FIFA points. In fact, there's a way to get another 10% off as well, and here's a guide on how to redeem the offer.

FIFA 21 EA Access: Xbox One, PlayStation 4 & PC

When EA Access hits, it will be available for all three of the current platforms to play FIFA on – Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. This will allow those who have an active membership to get a leg up on their opponents, who didn't subscribe.

Advertisement

Will FIFA 21 EA Access work on next-gen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfvMNaphiUE

While the EA Access package has been confirmed for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, there is currently no release date set for the next-gen version of the game. This means those who are interested to see how this year's title plays on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will have to wait a little longer. The trailer above was from EA Play, where we saw a glimpse of how graphics will make a step up.

Read More: Why FIFA 21 multiplayer Career Mode has to be on the cards

Once we know when EA Access will be opening up for other consoles, we'll be sure to update this article.

The good news is, though, EA have confirmed purchased copies of the game on Xbox One and PS4 will carry over for free once their superiors launch. Read more about FIFA 21 Dual Entitlement here.

Advertisement

How much is FIFA 21 EA Access?

EA Access isn't actually specific to FIFA 21, so don't think you're just getting that included. As noted in a previous section, you will also get access to the whole online library that's full of games from past and present.

If you're interested in buying EA Access, to get FIFA 21 or other games as part of the package, it costs $4.99 per month (£3.99) or $29.99 (£19.99) for the entire year.

FIFA 21: Can you get longer than 10 hours on EA Access?

EA Access only grants 10 hours of gameplay for FIFA 21, at least officially.

In previous years, players have found certain workarounds to get longer via in-game glitches. That said, they are typically patched quite quickly by EA after they are discovered. So, no is the answer to this question, unfortunately.

You won't have long to wait for the real deal, though, as the special editions and standard edition hit the shelves (or online stores) just days after your 10 hours will expire.

So, there you have it. That's everything we know so far about FIFA 21 EA Access, how to get it, the prices, when it will release, among other things. If more information is made available for any of the sections we'll be sure to give it a refresh, but hopefully many of your questions have now been answered! Follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for more FIFA news.