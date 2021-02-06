 RB Leipzig’s Justin Kluivert has ICON-stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team uncovered - Dexerto
RB Leipzig’s Justin Kluivert has ICON-stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team uncovered

Published: 6/Feb/2021 1:59

by Bill Cooney

Dutch footballer Justin Kluivert has had his ICON-filled FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and some players are surprised the powerful cards in his line-up don’t include his father.

Justin Kluivert is a rising star in Dutch football, currently on loan from Roma to RB Leipzig, the 21-year-old is already making waves in the Bundesliga.

Like a lot of football stars both young and old, Kluivert enjoys himself some Ultimate Team from time to time, and recently an investigative FIFA player on Reddit found what seems to be his ICON-stacked lineup.

Kluivert is the son of legendary Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert.

Kluivert’s team isn’t much different than other pro player’s squads, with his exclusive pro card starting alongside some former and current legends of the game on a team that’s easily worth a few million FUT Coins.

With a ton of ICONs, and a few Champion’s League cards as well, here’s his team, as revealed by ‘AHXIX11’ on Reddit:

  • LW: Justin Kluivert — 99
  • ST: Erling Haaland TOTT — 88
  • ST: Ronaldo Mid ICON — 94
  • RW: Mohammed Salah — 90
  • CM: Ruud Gullit Prime ICON — 93
  • CM: Ronaldinho Base ICON — 89
  • LB: Alphonso Davies RTTF — 86
  • CB: Paolo Maldini Mid ICON — 92
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk Record Breaker — 91
  • RB: Carlos Alberto Torres Mid ICON — 90
  • GK: Lev Yashin Mid ICON — 91

Just played against Justin Kluivert (RB Leipzig) in Rivals from FIFA

While Kluivert’s squad is absolutely stacked, it doesn’t include his father Patrick Kluivert, whose Prime ICON (rated a 91 OVR) could be an excellent upgrade for Haaland at Striker.

You’d think it would be the dream of any FIFA player to score goals while lining up alongside the world-famous footballer who raised them, but maybe Justin just doesn’t want to share the spotlight with dear old dad.

It’s also worth noting that Kluivert’s teammate Marcel Sabitzer’s TOTY Honorable Mention card is absent as well (and we can’t blame him, looking at the price tag that came with it).

It’ll be interesting to see if this team gets worse as the Dutchman and RB Leipzig get deeper into the season, or if he manages to keep it in top shape throughout the remainder of the schedule.
