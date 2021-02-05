Logo
How to complete FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Bruno Guimarães

Published: 5/Feb/2021 18:24

by David Purcell
EA SPORTS have released a brand new FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC for Bruno Guimarães, with two different FUT card versions. Here’s how to complete the challenge.

The FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 set was revealed on February 5, featuring a whole host of upcoming talent in the top leagues of football. There was room for the likes of Reece James, Eduardo Camavinga, and more.

One player not included in that initial list, however, was Bruno Guimarães of Lyon. He, instead, was selected for a Squad Building Challenge. So, let’s take a look at what you have to do to complete it and what the reward will ultimately be.

The Future Stars list for Team 1 was impressive, now should you complete the SBC?

FIFA 21 Bruno Guimarães Future Stars SBC

Requirements

The following requirements have been confirmed by EA. There’s two teams to complete, and two rewards to choose from.

National Duty 

  • Players from Brazil: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Pplayers in the Squad: 11

Ligue 1

  • Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Which reward should you pick?

There’s two rewards cards for this SBC – of which, one is defensive minded, and the other is more attacking.

Depending on the needs of your team, or perhaps even the custom tactics and formation you play, will depend on which makes for the better reward.

FIFA 21 future stars sbc
Defense or attack?

Based on the cards alone, it would be tempting to take such a speedy defensive card in the midfield. This would be perfect for those with Brazil teams, or perhaps blended in a hybrid between Ligue 1 and another league. The decision is yours though, really, so we’ll leave that to you.

For more FIFA 21 guides and tips, check out our list below:

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1: Bergwijn, Dest, James & more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 17:59 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 18:10

by Isaac McIntyre
We’ve seen the best players of today in Team of the Year, and now ⁠— as always ⁠— EA SPORTS is taking FIFA 21 players forward with a look into the possible stars of tomorrow: the “Future Stars” promo is just around the corner in Ultimate Team.

Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski. These are some of the many superstars who rule the modern football world, but who is destined to take their place?

Each year, EA SPORTS tips a new bunch of bright young stars, eager-eyed and already proving themselves out on the pitch, that could ascend to world-class status. Some have in the past too: FIFA 21 cover stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Håland, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all shot to stardom, to name just a few.

That ‘look forward’ is the popular FUT promo “Future Stars.”

With TOTY in full swing, EA has now confirmed the start date and time of the “Future Stars” promo. Without further ado, here’s what we know about Future Stars 2021 so far including who’s making the cut.

Breakout Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka seems to be a perfect fit for this year's "Future Stars" lineup.
Bukayo Saka seems to be a perfect fit for this year’s “Future Stars” lineup.

When does Future Stars 2021 begin?

After widespread speculation on the event’s release date, EA has finally revealed the start date and time for FIFA 21’s “Future Stars”.

The event will arrive on February 5 at 6 PM GMT, so make sure you’re ready and prepared for the promo to begin.

Future Stars: who’s on the 2021 promo team?

EA reveals Future Stars 2021 Team 1

To kick off the new promo on February 5 EA revealed the first team of Future Stars players, most of which we did not predict (you can’t get them all right all the time, can you?). Our prediction of Dejan Kulusevski did make the cut though, along with Eduardo Camavinga.

The full list of FIFA Future Stars players coming with Team 1 can be found below:

EA Sports Future Stars Team 1.

Who is eligible?

EA SPORTS picks the team from the “hottest breakthrough prospects” currently playing in world football. Players must be 23 years old, or younger, and have shown “high potential” but not yet established themselves as global superstars.

The FIFA 21 publishers usually sway towards popular clubs. Barcelona, Madrid, Liverpool, Dortmund, and Chelsea have enjoyed the lion’s share in recent years.

How does EA SPORTS pick ratings?

Each year’s Future Stars upgrades are determined by the chosen player’s Career Mode potential rating. EA SPORTS usually plays around with this slightly, but they are usually quite close to that magical “top rank” rating in the single-player mode.

For example, Bukayo Saka would be ‘87’ rated if selected.

Our top ‘Future Stars’ predictions

With all that being said, here’s some of our top picks (and potential ratings). We’ve included a fair few, in case EA SPORTS splits the promo again:

  • Ansu Fati (Barcelona) ⁠— 92
  • Ruben Dias (Manchester City) ⁠— 87
  • Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88
  • Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86
  • González López (Barcelona) ⁠— 90
  • Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) ⁠— 87
  • Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88
  • Illan Meslier (Leeds) ⁠— 85
  • Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87
  • Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) ⁠— 89
  • Sandro Tonali (Milan) ⁠— 89
  • Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) ⁠— 89
  • Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) ⁠— 86
  • Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85
  • Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) ⁠— 90
  • Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) ⁠— 88
  • Reece James (Chelsea) ⁠— 87

Reece James is one of the brightest English prospects we've seen in the Premier League in some time.
Reece James is one of the brightest English prospects we’ve seen in some time.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s “flashforward” Future Stars promo so far. This is one of the funnest events on the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re all ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.