How to complete FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Bruno Guimarães

EA SPORTS have released a brand new FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC for Bruno Guimarães, with two different FUT card versions. Here’s how to complete the challenge.

The FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 set was revealed on February 5, featuring a whole host of upcoming talent in the top leagues of football. There was room for the likes of Reece James, Eduardo Camavinga, and more.

One player not included in that initial list, however, was Bruno Guimarães of Lyon. He, instead, was selected for a Squad Building Challenge. So, let’s take a look at what you have to do to complete it and what the reward will ultimately be.

FIFA 21 Bruno Guimarães Future Stars SBC

Requirements

The following requirements have been confirmed by EA. There’s two teams to complete, and two rewards to choose from.

National Duty

Players from Brazil: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Pplayers in the Squad: 11

Ligue 1

Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Players in the Squad: 11

Which reward should you pick?

There’s two rewards cards for this SBC – of which, one is defensive minded, and the other is more attacking.

Read More: FIFA 21 TOTW 19 revealed

Depending on the needs of your team, or perhaps even the custom tactics and formation you play, will depend on which makes for the better reward.

Based on the cards alone, it would be tempting to take such a speedy defensive card in the midfield. This would be perfect for those with Brazil teams, or perhaps blended in a hybrid between Ligue 1 and another league. The decision is yours though, really, so we’ll leave that to you.

For more FIFA 21 guides and tips, check out our list below:



FUT Champs rewards | FUT Draft rewards | Division Rivals rewards | Squad Battles rewards | FIFA 21 performance trading tips | How to trade meta cards | How to snipe players | FIFA 21 best young players | Ultimate defending guide | Ultimate passing & crossing guide | How to complete FGS Token Swap SBC | FIFA 21 ICONs list | Best Pro Clubs custom tactics | Best custom tactics, formations & player instructions