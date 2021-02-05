How to complete En-Nesyri La Liga POTM SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

EA Sports has announced Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri as the latest La Liga Player of the Month, and we have all the info you need to complete the accompanying SBC and unlock his brand new card.

The Moroccan superstar En-Nesyri has been on an absolute tear through La Liga as of late, scoring seven goals in six games, a rate that was good enough to beat out Lionel Messi himself.

Such a performance also earned him the Spanish League’s POTM card for January, so let’s get into the stats, price, requirements, and solutions for the 86 OVR Striker.

Youssef En-Nesyri POTM in-game stats

Compared to his regular 78 OVR Gold card, this POTM is definitely a major upgrade. Shooting gets bumped up by 12 to 89, and Dribbling is up 10 to 86. 85 Shooting and 84 Physicality definitely make this one to take a look at as well.

Youssef En-Nesyri POTM SBC price & requirements

Wouldn’t you know it, Youssef’s POTM SBC comes in at a very affordable 31,000 to 34,000 FUT Coins. Compared to most of the recent SBCs we’ve seen from Team of the Year, this seems like an absolute steal.

There’s only one team to complete for this challenge, and the requirements are all listed below:

Youssef En-Nesyri

Number of players from Sevilla FC: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Youssef En-Nesyri POTM SBC solution

Below are a couple of cheap solutions to En-Nesyri’s La Liga Player of the Month SBC. To make things even easier, neither of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Youssef En-Nesyri solution 1

Youssef En-Nesyri solution 2

If you want to unlock En-Nesyri for yourself, don’t worry as you have four weeks (28 days) until March 5 to get it all done. Seeing as how there’s only one squad to put together, this should be plenty of time.

For more FIFA 21 guides and tips, check out our list below:

