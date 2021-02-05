Logo
How to complete En-Nesyri La Liga POTM SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 5/Feb/2021 19:24 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 19:53

by Bill Cooney

EA Sports has announced Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri as the latest La Liga Player of the Month, and we have all the info you need to complete the accompanying SBC and unlock his brand new card. 

The Moroccan superstar En-Nesyri has been on an absolute tear through La Liga as of late, scoring seven goals in six games, a rate that was good enough to beat out Lionel Messi himself.

Such a performance also earned him the Spanish League’s POTM card for January, so let’s get into the stats, price, requirements, and solutions for the 86 OVR Striker.

Youssef En-Nesyri POTM in-game stats

Stats for En-Nesyri’s POTM card in FIFA 21.

Compared to his regular 78 OVR Gold card, this POTM is definitely a major upgrade. Shooting gets bumped up by 12 to 89, and Dribbling is up 10 to 86. 85 Shooting and 84 Physicality definitely make this one to take a look at as well.

Youssef En-Nesyri POTM SBC price & requirements

Wouldn’t you know it, Youssef’s POTM SBC comes in at a very affordable 31,000 to 34,000 FUT Coins. Compared to most of the recent SBCs we’ve seen from Team of the Year, this seems like an absolute steal.

There’s only one team to complete for this challenge, and the requirements are all listed below:

Youssef En-Nesyri

  • Number of players from Sevilla FC: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Youssef En-Nesyri POTM SBC solution

Below are a couple of cheap solutions to En-Nesyri’s La Liga Player of the Month SBC. To make things even easier, neither of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Youssef En-Nesyri solution 1

Youssef En-Nesyri solution 2

If you want to unlock En-Nesyri for yourself, don’t worry as you have four weeks (28 days) until March 5 to get it all done. Seeing as how there’s only one squad to put together, this should be plenty of time.

How to complete FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Bruno Guimarães

Published: 5/Feb/2021 18:24

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 Future stars sbc
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have released a brand new FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC for Bruno Guimarães, with two different FUT card versions. Here’s how to complete the challenge.

The FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 set was revealed on February 5, featuring a whole host of upcoming talent in the top leagues of football. There was room for the likes of Reece James, Eduardo Camavinga, and more.

One player not included in that initial list, however, was Bruno Guimarães of Lyon. He, instead, was selected for a Squad Building Challenge. So, let’s take a look at what you have to do to complete it and what the reward will ultimately be.

EA SPORTS
The Future Stars list for Team 1 was impressive, now should you complete the SBC?

FIFA 21 Bruno Guimarães Future Stars SBC

Requirements

The following requirements have been confirmed by EA. There’s two teams to complete, and two rewards to choose from.

National Duty 

  • Players from Brazil: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Pplayers in the Squad: 11

Ligue 1

  • Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Which reward should you pick?

There’s two rewards cards for this SBC – of which, one is defensive minded, and the other is more attacking.

Depending on the needs of your team, or perhaps even the custom tactics and formation you play, will depend on which makes for the better reward.

FIFA 21 future stars sbc
EA SPORTS
Defense or attack?

Based on the cards alone, it would be tempting to take such a speedy defensive card in the midfield. This would be perfect for those with Brazil teams, or perhaps blended in a hybrid between Ligue 1 and another league. The decision is yours though, really, so we’ll leave that to you.

