How to complete Sabitzer TOTY Honorable Mention SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 31/Jan/2021 20:19

by Bill Cooney
Marcel Sabitzer TOTY SBC
EA Sports

EA Sports has released a new Team of the Year Honorable Mention SBC for RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and we have all the info you need on price, stats, requirements, and more to unlock his new card as quickly and cheaply as possible.

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay at Leipzig and on the Austrian national team for years now, and while he didn’t make the cut for the starting TOTY XI this year, he did manage to nab himself an honorable mention spot.

As a reward he’s been given a brand new in-game card that’s better than any we’ve seen for Sabitzer so far in FIFA 21, so let’s take a look at the upgraded stats, and what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Marcel Sabitzer Honorable Mention SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Sabitzer’s Honorable Mention TOTY card.

Marcel Sabitzer Honorable Mention SBC price & requirements

Price-wise, Sabitzer’s SBC is one of the most affordable we’ve seen come out of the Team of the Year promo so far, with a total price of 72,000 to 86,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Altogether there are just three different challenges to complete in order to unlock the 88-OVR card. You’ll also get a player pack for each one you complete, along with Marcel at the very end. The full list of requirements and the rewards for each one can be found down below:

RB Leipzig

  • Number of players from RB Leipzig: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Marcel Sabitzer Honorable Mention SBC solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be posting the cheapest solutions to each of the challenges above as soon as they become available. To make things as easy as possible, none of them will require any position change cards or loyalty to complete.

If you want to grab Sabitzer’s new TOTY card for yourself, you’ll have one week until Sunday, February 7 to do so, so don’t wait around for too long if you’re interested in a new CM.

Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK if you do end up grabbing the Austrian, and how his new Honorable Mention ends up working out for you in the middle of the pitch

Aston Villa’s John McGinn has ICON & TOTY stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 30/Jan/2021 17:24 Updated: 30/Jan/2021 17:30

by Joe Craven
John McGinn 99 card on Dexerto background
EA/FIFA Rosters

FIFA 21 FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Aston Villa and Scotland star John McGinn has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s stacked with ICONs and recently released Team of the Year cards. There’s no room for his Villa teammate Jack Grealish, though. 

Following their narrow escape from relegation last season, Aston Villa have captivated many Premier League neutrals with their attacking – and often successful – brand of football. The memorable 7-2 win over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has been the pick of the bunch, but their massively improved form has impressed many.

Central to the improved form (quite literally) is John McGinn, one of Villa’s players who has made the transition from the Championship to the Premier League look seamless.

The Scot can be found in midfield alongside Ross Barkley and Douglas Luiz, churning out the kind of consistent performances the Villains were crying out for last season.

John McGinn in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
McGinn’s not got a spot on face in FIFA, but its better than others.

It seems that McGinn is spending some of his downtime playing FIFA 21, and he came up against one Redditor in FUT Champions Weekend League. The Reddit user – ‘andy1717‘ – joked that they were already struggling on Weekend League, and the sight of McGinn’s team would not be welcome.

There are 7 ICONs in the Scot’s team, including 95 OVR Pele. He’s joined by fellow Brazilians R9 Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos.

If that wasn’t enough, McGinn’s own 99-rated pro player card is partnered with Ruud Gullit, with TOTY Van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe also in the mix. It’s one of the best teams we’ve seen from any pro player, with very few areas genuinely open to improvement.

His full FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is as follows:

  • GK: Edwin van der Sar – 89
  • RB: Carlos Alberto – 90
  • CB: Kyle Walker – 86
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 96
  • LB: Roberto Carlos – 91
  • CDM: John McGinn – 99
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit – 90
  • CAM: Pele – 95
  • CAM: Kylian Mbappe – 97
  • ST: Ronaldo – 94
  • ST: Emilio Butragueño – 92

Having a stinker at 6-11 this WL and EA matches me up against John McGinn, thanks guys big help 😭😂 from FIFA

The Redditor joked that EA weren’t helping them through their already tough Weekend League, and confirmed that McGinn ran riot with his legends.

“How it went: about 3-0 down within 20 minutes, nearly scored myself with Owen 1-on-1 with the keeper but my player selection wouldn’t let me get off Danny Ings,” he said. “Very downhill from there, 6-0 within 45 mins so he paused. Determined to score so I carried on but then he stopped playing to let me score with Danny Ings and then I left. GG.”

As the saying goes, you can’t win them all.