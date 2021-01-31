How to complete Sabitzer TOTY Honorable Mention SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

EA Sports has released a new Team of the Year Honorable Mention SBC for RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and we have all the info you need on price, stats, requirements, and more to unlock his new card as quickly and cheaply as possible.

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay at Leipzig and on the Austrian national team for years now, and while he didn’t make the cut for the starting TOTY XI this year, he did manage to nab himself an honorable mention spot.

As a reward he’s been given a brand new in-game card that’s better than any we’ve seen for Sabitzer so far in FIFA 21, so let’s take a look at the upgraded stats, and what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Marcel Sabitzer Honorable Mention SBC in-game stats

Marcel Sabitzer Honorable Mention SBC price & requirements

Price-wise, Sabitzer’s SBC is one of the most affordable we’ve seen come out of the Team of the Year promo so far, with a total price of 72,000 to 86,000 FUT Coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Altogether there are just three different challenges to complete in order to unlock the 88-OVR card. You’ll also get a player pack for each one you complete, along with Marcel at the very end. The full list of requirements and the rewards for each one can be found down below:

RB Leipzig

Number of players from RB Leipzig: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Marcel Sabitzer Honorable Mention SBC solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be posting the cheapest solutions to each of the challenges above as soon as they become available. To make things as easy as possible, none of them will require any position change cards or loyalty to complete.

If you want to grab Sabitzer’s new TOTY card for yourself, you’ll have one week until Sunday, February 7 to do so, so don’t wait around for too long if you’re interested in a new CM.

Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK if you do end up grabbing the Austrian, and how his new Honorable Mention ends up working out for you in the middle of the pitch