FIFA

Man Utd’s Odion Ighalo has 30 million coin FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 25/Dec/2020 13:48

by Joe Craven
Odion Ighalo pro player card
FIFAROSTERS/Dexerto

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Manchester United and Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, featuring a jaw-dropping 8 ICONs and his very own 99 rated pro player card. There’s no room for any of his Red Devils teammates, but one Citizen does make the cut. 

Despite a disappointing lack of game time this season, Odion Ighalo has made 12 appearances since joining Man Utd from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua back in January. The signing of Edinson Cavani has, in many ways, usurped his position as Man United’s impact sub striker.

It seems like Ighalo is spending his downtime like many of us – on FIFA 21. One Redditor, u/ZeeEagle, came up against him in Division Rivals and shared his incredible starting XI. It features a jaw-dropping 8 ICONs, but there’s no room for any of his Manchester United teammates. One Manchester City rival, though, makes his team.

FUT Champs Ederson starts in goal for Ighalo, behind a back four consisting almost entirely of ICONs. Base Gianluca Zambrotta starts at RB, with compatriot Paolo Maldini at LCB. RCB is Laurent Blanc, with a special 86-UCL Alphonso Davies at LB.

Ahead of that is a truly mind-blowing midfield and attack. Ighalo’s own 99 rated pro player card plays at RCM, behind Vieira, Pele and R9 Ronaldo. Record breakers Kylian Mbappe leads the line, rounding off a 191 squad.

Odion Ighalo’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

  • GK: Ederson (89)
  • RB: Gianluca Zambrotta (86)
  • CB: Laurent Blanc (89)
  • CB: Paolo Maldini (92)
  • LB: Alphonso Davies (86)
  • CDM: Odion Ighalo (99)
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CAM: Patrick Vieira (88)
  • CAM: Ronaldo (94)
  • CAM: Pele (95)
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe (91)
Odion Ighalo FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
Reddit: ZeeEagle
Ighalo’s full starting XI in FIFA 21.

In terms of potential improvements, we’d recommend swapping Vieira for Ighalo. Vieira is a defensive unit, whereas we’re inclined to think Ighalo’s pro player card will be more geared towards attacking. Other than that, there’s not many areas he can realistically improve.

Using stats from FUTBIN, we’ve calculated the total price of his team. You may want to be sitting down, because we’ve worked out that it will roughly cost 30.4 million coins. 

Many Redditors were quick to notice Ighalo’s team name, which is bizarrely titled ‘EA R CRIMINALS’. Unfortunately for the Nigerian striker, he was unable to overcome his opponent, losing 4-2. A good performance from the Redditor, considering the tools Ighalo has at his disposal.

FIFA

How to complete Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM FIFA 21 SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 25/Dec/2020 4:24

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FUT

Andy Delort is celebrating Christmas in style in FIFA 21, picking up the Ligue 1 POTM for November and getting his own special SBC for it too. Here’s how you can complete it to add a bit of Algerian flair to your French attack.

It was down to Kevin Volland, Irvin Carona, and Andy Delort for the FIFA 21 Ligue 1 POTM in November, and the latter managed to walk away with the honors. Delort’s efforts helped Montpellier stabilize in the middle of the table, getting four wins on the trot across the month.

The striker scored three goals and two assists in November to get the nod, including a brace against Strasbourg that helped Montpellier triumph 4-3. That effort also netted him an 82-rated IF, but his 86-rated POTM card is a lot more appealing. Here’s what you need to know.

Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM card stats

Delort’s 86-rated POTM card is a raw upgrade of +7 from his base card (79), as well as an extra +4 from his Inform (82). With a base upgrade that hefty, you know his POTM stats are going to be good.

The POTM card increases the Algerian striker’s Pace from 84 to 91 compared to his base card, as well as huge +10 upgrades to Passing (80) and Dribbling (85). Also, in honor of his many headed efforts, he’s getting a handy increase to Jumping (+7) and Strength (+7) in the box to help rise above the defense.

Shooting wise, the +8 to 88 is also very handy. With an incredible 98 Shot Power and 88 Finishing, Delort’s POTM card is expected to be lethal in front of goal.

Andy Delort POTM FIFA 21 stats

Delort FIFA 21 POTM SBC requirements: total cost

The Delort SBC comes in at a respectable 80,000 to 90,000 coins, depending on your platform, which is at a more convenient price range to casual players. However, he can be a solid upgrade to any Ligue 1 squad ⁠— although he lacks some flexibility due to being Algerian.

Andy Delort

  • # of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
  • IF players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
FIFA 21 Andy Delort Ligue 1 POTM SBC solution
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution to the Andy Delort POTM SBC.

You’ll have until January 25, 2021 to pick up Delort, so if you want to wait on doing the SBC, you are more than able to do so.

If you do pick up the Montpellier striker though, let us know on @UltimateTeamUK, especially if you score an absolute worldie!