Major FIFA 21 pack change will save players thousands of FUT coins

EA SPORTS have unveiled a huge change to Ultimate Team packs that will be very popular among FIFA 21 players. Not only that, but it will save them thousands of coins down the road as well.

The flagship football title looks to be set for a major overhaul for the series' leap into next-gen. FUT, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and all other game modes look to have received a serious rework with details being spilled by developers in mini reveals of each – ahead of its October 9 release date.

Advertisement

Following the Ultimate Team showcase on August 10, where players saw a new trailer, a big change was stowed away in the thousands of words written inside the pitch notes. It could be a game-changer.

One of the biggest frustrations has always been useless cards in packs. No doubt about it.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 scraps Fitness and Training cards

While FIFA 21 does not take all of those problems away, it will take a step in the right direction. As of August 2020, they confirmed Fitness and Training cards have been completely scrapped.

In an official statement, the devs said: "Fitness items have been a light management element in Ultimate Team since the very beginning. The decay of players' fitness was put in the game originally to encourage rotation in the squad and to simulate some of the management decisions that football squads have to consider.

"However, we’ve evaluated these mechanics and have decided that it wasn’t creating the desired effect in rotation and players were spending time doing a management action that was frequently required and, ultimately, not very fun."

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTpr7piQu2M

Players will start each match with full fitness, and you certainly won't be getting them in packs anymore. Also, you definitely won't need to spend thousands on these pesky light management cards any longer.

EA have claimed this will be the most social Ultimate Team experience they have created to-date. This includes a new Co-Op mode, FUT Events, Community challenges, and more.

For more information on FIFA 21, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.