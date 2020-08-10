FIFA 21 Co-Op Ultimate Team details revealed | How it works

FIFA 21 Co-Op Ultimate Team is one of the most highly anticipated features in the new game, and EA SPORTS are set to reveal new information on how it works during their FUT 21 reveal trailer.

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players have been eagerly waiting to hear more about this addition. Co-operative play has been available in online Seasons now for consecutive titles, although the idea of bringing two friends together in their most popular game mode seems interesting.

Creating Ultimate Teams can be tough with just one player, never mind if two players are at the wheel. It should be interesting to see how this one plays out. One thing is for sure, though, people can't wait to try it.

On August 10, the devs are set to explain how it will work in-game.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Online Co-Op revealed

EA SPORTS have confirmed that there will not only be new ways to play Ultimate Team, but more customization too.

In a website statement, the developers said: "FUT Co-Op lets you team up with a friend and compete for rewards. Join forces in both Division Rivals and Squad Battles to earn weekly progress, and work towards brand new Co-Op Objectives that reward playing together beyond winning on the pitch."

This means Club Owners won't have to play individually in the mode. Instead, the option of earning collective Division Rivals and Squad Battles rewards is now on the table.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jmliox1trPQ

They also said: "Make your FUT Club truly unique with a range of new and expanded ways to customize your team’s look both on the pitch and in the stands." What that means, at the time of writing, remains to be seen.

We will update this page with more information when the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team reveal trailer has been posted.

More to follow...