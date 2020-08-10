FIFA 21 Ultimate Team trailer: FUT Events, new ICONS, and more revealed

EA SPORTS have revealed their brand-new trailer for their Ultimate Team mode, and we've get some news about new features, new icons, and much more in FIFA 21.

As is tradition, in the build-up to the new FIFA release, EA SPORTS dishes out reveals of their upcoming changes – be in terms of gameplay or new features and modes.

We’ve already seen the FIFA 21 gameplay reveal and now it’s time for the most popular mode to get its moment in the spotlight – Ultimate Team. The devs have revealed a brand-new trailer centered around the highs and lows of the fantasy team-building mode.

Some new icons have been revealed in the build – with Fernando Torres, Ferenc Puskás, and Xavi being three of the standouts. Though, we've also got some brand new customization options for stadiums and kits.

FUT 21 reveal trailer

The trailer, went live at 4 pm BST/5 pm CEST/11 am EDT/8 am PDT on Monday, August 10, revealing some of the most highly sought after details.

As noted, this will mean new ICONs being revealed, but we also got an insight into the FUT Events, Community Events, Co-Op, and changes to both Division Rival and FUT Champs. These new events will be ways to earn rewards as a community while you can get a bigger look at the Co-Op mode here.

On top of that, we've also got the 'Meaningful Moments'. These will be changes to special cards like Team of the Week that "better reflect the real world footballing moments they are based on." So, if Lionel Messi bags a hat-trick and two of them are penalties, his penalty-taking stat will soar.

More ways to play with your mates 🎮🎮



A brand new home to make your own 🏟



And opportunities to team up with the #FUT community 🤝



Welcome to #FUT21. The most social FIFA Ultimate Team ever https://t.co/rPrbaghAEq pic.twitter.com/x4Q7PBk5Hl — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 10, 2020

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team removes fitness & training cards

In one of the major changes, FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is doing away with fitness items. That's right, if a player gets gassed from a game, don't worry, they will start the next game fit and fresh. Healing Items have been simplified to just Gold common and rare Items.

Training cards have also been given the boot. That means you won't have to worry about facing a goalkeeper with +10 in attributes any more. EA noted that this change came because its "not something that was being used in game by the vast majority of players."

Read More: Custom Tactics set for major overhaul in FIFA 21

As for other modes, EA have already announced that they will be revealing details about different specific modes throughout August, but they haven’t confirmed any other dates for these announcements just yet.

Pro Clubs, VOLTA, and Career Mode are all set for changes in one way or another if leaks are to be believed. So, be sure to check back with Dexerto and @UltimateTeamUK for all the breaking news and updates about FIFA 21.