All FIFA 21 ICONs confirmed so far: Xavi, Cech, more

EA SPORTS buildup for FIFA 21 is going ahead at full speed, and we’ve got the full list of Icon players coming to Ultimate Team in the new game right here.

Each year, as us FIFA fans get ready for the new game, there are plenty of things to look forward to. We’ll have new features, new game modes, and even new changes to Ultimate Team – including a fresh batch of Icon players to unlock.

Ahead of EA SPORTS’ big reveal of the Icon 100 on August 10, they’ve started to share some of the legendary players who will be some of the most sought after cards in FIFA 21's popular team-building mode.

EA have already confirmed that there will be 100 ICONs available in the next title, sparking rumors about which stars from the past will be included. We previously put together our own list of who we think could make appearances, and now the official Icons have finally started to be revealed.

A true artist on the pitch. 🎨⚽️



Xavi is an ICON in #FUT21



The #ICON100 drops soon ⏳ https://t.co/jB0tqJQtdc pic.twitter.com/PVd1JZpkE3 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 9, 2020

What makes Icons so different than any other league or category in Ultimate Team is that literally any storied footballer from any nation on earth has the chance of being included, given they're deemed worthy enough. We expect FIFA 21's Icons to follow a similar pattern to previous years, going from Base to Mid, Prime, and finally Prime Moments Icons as the most powerful, and most valuable.

Read More: Chelsea legend Petr Cech gets FIFA 21 ICON card

As ever, fans will be eagerly awaiting the ICON 100 drop to see the full list of players, and whether their favorite football star is included. That said, without further ado, here are the ones EA has already revealed ahead of the event on August 10.

FIFA 21 Icon players revealed so far

Eric Cantona

The Manchester United star was the first new Icon announced for FIFA 21. With a total of 143 appearances for the Red Devils during his storied career, he was even named by Pele in the FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players.

With such an impressive pedigree, we definitely expect Cantona's Icon cards to come with the stats to match, whether you just get the Base, or are lucky enough to grab his Prime Moments one, which has plenty of material to choose from.

Petr Cech

Next up is storied keeper Petr Cech, who was officially revealed as the second FIFA 21 Icon on August 9. Cech, who retired at the end of the 2019 season and returned to Chelsea as a technical and performance advisor, joins the legendary goalkeepers like Lev Yashin, Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar, and former rival Jens Lehman as a new Icon.

While there is no telling just yet what his ratings might be. They will, surely, come as EA reveals the full crop of new Icons on August 10.

Xavi

Revealed shortly after Petr Cech's Icon card, Xavi will also be joining the upper echelons of Ultimate Team in FIFA 21. One of Barcelona's most-capped players at 505 total appearances for the club, he now manages Qatari club Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League.

As with the other Icons Xavi's official stats aren't known just yet, but didn't take long for FIFA fans to start poking fun at the midfielder, with some jokingly suggesting his Pace would only in the 70s at best, even as one of Ultimate Team's most valuable cards.

Next ICON clues leaked

Leave it to the FIFA community to dig up leaks on upcoming content before it's revealed, and that seems to be no different with the current crop of Icon cards.

According to @fifautita on Twitter, there are two new German Icons and one new English Icon that have yet to be revealed, but we'll be updating this page as each and every new player is rolled out, so be sure to check back on this story for updates as they happen.

So, who else do you think we'll see added to the Icon ranks for FIFA 21?