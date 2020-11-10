 How to preload FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 - Dexerto
How to preload FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:12

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS / Xbox / PlayStation

FIFA 21 PS5 xbox series x

While FIFA 21 has been out for some time now, players will have to wait a little longer to upgrade their copy of the game to the next-gen version, but there’s a way to preload it to play as soon as it’s available on Xbox Series X and PlayStation5.

If you’ve been keeping up at all with what’s happening to FIFA with the switch to next-generation consoles, you’ll know that the game officially launches on the Series X and PS5, with all the necessary upgrades, on December 4.

If you’re upgrading your console within the same family — e.g. from PS4 to PS5 — you’ll be eligible for a free upgrade thanks to EA’s Dual Entitlement, as soon as the game officially drops.

But, you will be able to preload the game beforehand, meaning you won’t have to wait any longer than necessary and can get the ball rolling as soon as possible on December 4. Here’s how.

EA SPORTS FIFA 21 dual entitlement PS5 Xbox Series X
EA SPORTS
EA are letting FIFA 21 players upgrade for free.

How to preload FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X/S

While you don’t necessarily have to upgrade thanks to Xbox’s backwards compatibility, there’s little reason not to.

With the Xbox officially launching, players are getting stuck into the action, but you can actually preload the next-gen FIFA 21 update ahead of time. All you’ve got to do is follow these steps:

  1. Turn on the Xbox Series X/S console.
  2. Click the Xbox button on the controller.
  3. Head over to My Games and Apps.
  4. Click Full Library, then All Owned Games.
  5. Download FIFA 21 Xbox Series X|S from there.
FIFA 21 next gen trailer screenshot Virgil Van Dijk and Raheem Sterling
EA SPORTS
The next-gen upgrade improves graphics and takes FIFA to the next level.

How to preload FIFA 21 on PS5

With the PlayStation 5 not yet out at the time of writing, it’s not exactly clear how preloading games will work on the new console.

That said, we can guess based on the PS4 interface, and how it works on Xbox, that you’ll need to sign in to your account on the PS5 and head over to your games library, with the ability to preload the game ahead of time from there.

With the PS5 launching on November 12 in the United States, that’s when we’ll know for sure how you can preload the game.

What about physical copies of FIFA 21?

The situation is a little trickier if you’ve purchased a physical copy of FIFA 21, as opposed to a digital edition.

To upgrade your physical disc copy of the game, you will have to visit ea.help.com and provide the support helper with your EA account information. This should, hopefully, be a seamless transition.

For now, we’ll just have to settle playing the Xbox One or PS4 version of FIFA — but there’s really not long left now.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Europa League Road to the Final: full squad, SBCs, Objectives

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:09 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 18:10

by Nate Searl
EA SPORTS

The first UEL Road to the Final (RTTF) team in FIFA 21 is live and it includes a handful of valuable new cards that can help your squad. Here’s everything you need to know about this promo.

It’s an exciting time of the year in the world of football, and EA SPORTS hasn’t forgotten about the Europa League. Their newest promo in FIFA 21, the (UEL) Road to the Final is here with some new and fun cards.

Of course, as with its UEFA Champions League counterpart, any card released as part of the UEL RTTF is considered a “live item,” meaning its stats will get boosted every time the team manages to advance another round in the tournament.

The full UEL Team 1, as well as any untradeable cards released via SBCs and Objectives, can be found below.

Europa League Road to the Final team 1

UEL RTTF FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
The Europa League Road to the Final cards in FIFA 21.

Europa League RTTF SBCs and Objectives

As with most promos, the UEL Road to the Final offers several untradeable cards via Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. We will include them here once announced., along with links to full guides on how to complete them.