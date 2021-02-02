How to complete Wayne Rooney End of an Era SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

There’s a brand new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge for the one and only Wayne Rooney in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and we have all the info you need on the price, stats, requirements, and more to unlock his new card as quickly and cheaply as possible.

Now serving as manager for EFL Championship side Derby County, the Englishman was widely considered one of the best players of his generation and is still the record goalscorer for the Englandnational team and Manchester United.

This new SBC celebrates Wayne Rooney’s legacy with a Premium SBC version, so let’s take a look at what kind of stats we’re working with, and what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Wayne Rooney End of an Era in-game stats

This 93 OVR is leagues better than Rooney’s 77-rated Derby County card, his only other one so far in FIFA 21. Here he’s been turned into the player most of us remember, with a 34-point boost to bring Pace up to 87.

Physicality and Dribbling are both up 15 to 90 and 91 respectively. Finally, Shooting is now at 95, an increase of 14, which all should help put Wayne right back in the thick of Ultimate Team matches once again.

Wayne Rooney End of an Era SBC price & requirements

If you see those stats and think to yourself “Dexerto, there’s no way this is a cheap SBC,” you’re absolutely right. All together it will run you 376,000 to 435,000 FUT Coins to knock out the challenge and get the new card.

The good news is that there are only three sets of requirements to knock out, so while they might cost you a pretty penny, they at least won’t take forever to complete. The full list of requirements are down below:

Rising Star

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Legend in the Making

Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Three Lions King

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Wayne Rooney End of an Era SBC Solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each of the challenges listed above. To make things as easy as possible, none of them will require any position change cards or loyalty to complete:

Rising Star solution

Legend in the Making solution

Three Lions King solution

If you want to bring this legend on to your squad, you’ll have until Tuesday, February 23 to knock out all of the SBC requirements.