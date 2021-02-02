 How to complete Wayne Rooney End of an Era SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto
How to complete Wayne Rooney End of an Era SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 2/Feb/2021 18:37 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 19:34

by Bill Cooney
Rooney end of an era SBC FIFA 21
There’s a brand new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge for the one and only Wayne Rooney in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and we have all the info you need on the price, stats, requirements, and more to unlock his new card as quickly and cheaply as possible.

Now serving as manager for EFL Championship side Derby County, the Englishman was widely considered one of the best players of his generation and is still the record goalscorer for the Englandnational team and Manchester United.

This new SBC celebrates Wayne Rooney’s legacy with a Premium SBC version, so let’s take a look at what kind of stats we’re working with, and what you’ll have to do to grab it for yourself.

Wayne Rooney End of an Era in-game stats

In-game stats for Rooney’s End of an Era SBC card.

This 93 OVR is leagues better than Rooney’s 77-rated Derby County card, his only other one so far in FIFA 21. Here he’s been turned into the player most of us remember, with a 34-point boost to bring Pace up to 87.

Physicality and Dribbling are both up 15 to 90 and 91 respectively. Finally, Shooting is now at 95, an increase of 14, which all should help put Wayne right back in the thick of Ultimate Team matches once again.

Wayne Rooney End of an Era SBC price & requirements

If you see those stats and think to yourself “Dexerto, there’s no way this is a cheap SBC,” you’re absolutely right. All together it will run you 376,000 to 435,000 FUT Coins to knock out the challenge and get the new card.

The good news is that there are only three sets of requirements to knock out, so while they might cost you a pretty penny, they at least won’t take forever to complete. The full list of requirements are down below:

Rising Star

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Legend in the Making

  • Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Three Lions King

  • Number of players from England: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Wayne Rooney End of an Era SBC Solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each of the challenges listed above. To make things as easy as possible, none of them will require any position change cards or loyalty to complete:

Rising Star solution

Legend in the Making solution

Three Lions King solution

If you want to bring this legend on to your squad, you’ll have until Tuesday, February 23 to knock out all of the SBC requirements.

Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK if you do end up grabbing Wayne, and how his new card ends up working out for you on the pitch.
FIFA 21 Future Stars countdown LIVE: start time, predictions

Published: 2/Feb/2021 17:45 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 19:50

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 promo Future Stars is now on its way in Ultimate Team.
We’ve seen the best players of today in Team of the Year, and now ⁠— as always ⁠— EA SPORTS is taking FIFA 21 players forward with a look into the possible stars of tomorrow: the “Future Stars” promo is just around the corner in Ultimate Team.

Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski. These are some of the many superstars who rule the modern football world, but who is destined to take their place?

Each year, EA SPORTS tips a new bunch of bright young stars, eager-eyed and already proving themselves out on the pitch, that could ascend to world-class status. Some have in the past too: FIFA 21 cover stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Håland, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all shot to stardom, to name just a few.

That ‘look forward’ is the popular FUT promo “Future Stars.”

With TOTY in full swing, we should see the flash-forward event arrive soon after ⁠— EA usually drops the exciting super-boosted young team in early February.

Without further ado, here’s what we know about Future Stars 2021 so far.

Breakout Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka seems to be a perfect fit for this year's "Future Stars" lineup.
Bukayo Saka seems to be a perfect fit for this year’s “Future Stars” lineup.

When will Future Stars 2021 begin?

Team of the Year has officially begun, and that means the next promo ⁠— Future Stars ⁠— should be just around the corner. EA has yet to lock in any dates, but Dexerto expects the first squad will be released in early February at the latest.

The “flashforward” promo often arrives soon after Team of the Year. That should be late January, leaving February 5 as a likely date for Future Stars to begin.

The event should run for two weeks, and end by around mid-February.

Last year also saw EA spread the Future Stars release across two weeks, with two teams. The second FUT squad could drop on February 12.

Either way, the first date confirmation we should get ⁠— outside of leaks ⁠— will be on the Ultimate Team title screen, so keep your eyes peeled! Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see all the breaking news.

Ansu Fati may be handed a terrifying 90-rated card in the next FIFA 21 promo.
Ansu Fati may be handed a terrifying 90-rated card in the next FIFA 21 promo.

Future Stars: who makes 2021 promo team?

EA begins the search for Future Stars

On February 2, EA Sports asked players on Twitter to vote for the nationality their FUT Future Star “talent scout” should focus on for the upcoming SBC.

Brazil, England, France, and Germany are the choices, and at the time of writing the English have a definite advantage in the poll, which goes for another 24 hours.

Who is eligible?

EA SPORTS picks the team from the “hottest breakthrough prospects” currently playing in world football. Players must be 23 years old, or younger, and have shown “high potential” but not yet established themselves as global superstars.

The FIFA 21 publishers usually sway towards popular clubs. Barcelona, Madrid, Liverpool, Dortmund, and Chelsea have enjoyed the lion’s share in recent years.

How does EA SPORTS pick ratings?

Each year’s Future Stars upgrades are determined by the chosen player’s Career Mode potential rating. EA SPORTS usually plays around with this slightly, but they are usually quite close to that magical “top rank” rating in the single-player mode.

For example, Bukayo Saka would be ‘87’ rated if selected.

Our top ‘Future Stars’ predictions

With all that being said, here’s some of our top picks (and potential ratings). We’ve included a fair few, in case EA SPORTS splits the promo again:

  • Ansu Fati (Barcelona) ⁠— 92
  • Ruben Dias (Manchester City) ⁠— 87
  • Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88
  • Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86
  • González López (Barcelona) ⁠— 90
  • Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) ⁠— 87
  • Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88
  • Illan Meslier (Leeds) ⁠— 85
  • Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87
  • Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) ⁠— 89
  • Sandro Tonali (Milan) ⁠— 89
  • Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) ⁠— 89
  • Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) ⁠— 86
  • Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85
  • Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) ⁠— 90
  • Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) ⁠— 88
  • Reece James (Chelsea) ⁠— 87
Reece James is one of the brightest English prospects we've seen in the Premier League in some time.
Reece James is one of the brightest English prospects we’ve seen in some time.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s “flashforward” Future Stars promo so far. This is one of the funnest events on the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re all ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.