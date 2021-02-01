FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions: Salah, Lautaro, Suarez

Team of the Year cards are still in packs in FIFA 21, but we’ve got Team of the Week 19 on the horizon as well, and it looks like a tasty squad if our predictions are spot on.
With English teams once again competing in the FA Cup, FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 gave a chance for other leagues to get their moment in the spotlight. Though, we also had the release of more Team of the Year cards to make things a little more interesting as EA dug deep for new cards.
It was a pretty interesting set of cards, and with Team of the Week 19 on the horizon, we once again have the Team of the Year release throwing a curveball into proceedings.
However, after some standout performances from Liverpool, Leeds United, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid, TOTW 19 should have some nice cards. So, without any further ado, let’s get into the predictions.
This week, our predictions are headlined with Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Atletico’s Luis Suarez, and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. Again, it’s a forward heavy set of predictions, but they’re all worthwhile nominees.
We also have Callum Wilson from Newcastle United making their cut after his brace against Everton. Leeds’ Patrick Bamford run Leicester ragged, and he deserves a card. As does FC Koln’s Marius Wolf.
There are also nods for Ajax’s Dusan Tadic, Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney, and Lyon’s Leo Dubois.
FIFA 21 TOTW 19 Predictions | Team of the Week 19
- GK: Vicente Guaita – Crystal Palace
- GK: Juan Musso – Udinese
- RB: Cesar Azpilicueta – Chelsea
- RB: Leo Dubois – Lyon
- CB: John Brooks – Wolfsburg
- CB: Paweł Bochniewicz – Heerenveen
- CDM: Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens
- CDM: Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
- CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
- CM: Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund
- CM: Laurent Abergel – Lorient
- RM: Marius Wolf – FC Koln
- LM: Henry Onyekuru – Galatasry
- LW: Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb
- CAM: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
- CF: : Dusan Tadic – Ajax
- ST: Mo Salah – Liverpool
- ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
- ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
- ST: Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
- ST: Patrick Bamford – Leeds United
- ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
- ST: Rafa Mir – Huesca
TOTW 19 Silver Stars prediction – Ahmed Hassan
In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with Olympiakos’ Ahmed Hassan.
The forward bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist in a 3-1 win over Apollon Smyrnis and is well worthy of his first special card of FIFA 21.
Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 19 and aren’t official in any way. EA might spring for some other players based on what promos they’ve got lined up given we’ve now moved into February.
Though, we don’t have to wait all that long either way to find out. Team of the Week 19 will be released on Wednesday, February 3 at 6 pm GMT.