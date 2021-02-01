FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions: Salah, Lautaro, Suarez

Team of the Year cards are still in packs in FIFA 21, but we’ve got Team of the Week 19 on the horizon as well, and it looks like a tasty squad if our predictions are spot on.

With English teams once again competing in the FA Cup, FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 gave a chance for other leagues to get their moment in the spotlight. Though, we also had the release of more Team of the Year cards to make things a little more interesting as EA dug deep for new cards.

It was a pretty interesting set of cards, and with Team of the Week 19 on the horizon, we once again have the Team of the Year release throwing a curveball into proceedings.

However, after some standout performances from Liverpool, Leeds United, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid, TOTW 19 should have some nice cards. So, without any further ado, let’s get into the predictions.

This week, our predictions are headlined with Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Atletico’s Luis Suarez, and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. Again, it’s a forward heavy set of predictions, but they’re all worthwhile nominees.

We also have Callum Wilson from Newcastle United making their cut after his brace against Everton. Leeds’ Patrick Bamford run Leicester ragged, and he deserves a card. As does FC Koln’s Marius Wolf.

There are also nods for Ajax’s Dusan Tadic, Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney, and Lyon’s Leo Dubois.

FIFA 21 TOTW 19 Predictions | Team of the Week 19

GK: Vicente Guaita – Crystal Palace

GK: Juan Musso – Udinese

RB: Cesar Azpilicueta – Chelsea

RB: Leo Dubois – Lyon

CB: John Brooks – Wolfsburg

CB: Paweł Bochniewicz – Heerenveen

CDM: Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens

CDM: Thomas Soucek – West Ham United

CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City

CM: Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund

CM: Laurent Abergel – Lorient

RM: Marius Wolf – FC Koln

LM: Henry Onyekuru – Galatasry

LW: Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb

CAM: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

CF: : Dusan Tadic – Ajax

ST: Mo Salah – Liverpool

ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid

ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

ST: Callum Wilson – Newcastle United

ST: Patrick Bamford – Leeds United

ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt

ST: Rafa Mir – Huesca

TOTW 19 Silver Stars prediction – Ahmed Hassan

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with Olympiakos’ Ahmed Hassan.

The forward bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist in a 3-1 win over Apollon Smyrnis and is well worthy of his first special card of FIFA 21.

🔴 Ahmed Hassan ce soir: – 2 buts ⚽️

– 1 passe décisive 🅰️ Apollon 0-3 Olympiakos@OlympiakosFr pic.twitter.com/WNYVBjoW9M — Pharaons Infos (@Pharaons_Infos) January 31, 2021

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 19 and aren’t official in any way. EA might spring for some other players based on what promos they’ve got lined up given we’ve now moved into February.

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long either way to find out. Team of the Week 19 will be released on Wednesday, February 3 at 6 pm GMT.