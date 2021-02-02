Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold's overpowered FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has had his ridiculously strong FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, with a few Premier League rivals making the cut.

While footballers have opened up about playing FIFA in the past, there is a growing number of stars who are pretty into the competitive side of Ultimate Team and go pretty hard when it comes to building a squad and playing FUT Champs.

Back in April, Trent Alexander-Arnold represented Liverpool in the ePremier League event, going all the way to the final where he was expected to win. Though, he was taken down by now-teammate Diogo Jota.

The flying full-back had a pretty impressive team back then in FIFA 20, and it’s a similar story with FIFA 21 – as his ridiculously strong Ultimate Team has been revealed.

Alexander-Arnold’s team surfaced after Redditor MojetskiNoah said their friend had come up against the Liverpool star.

Read More: FIFA 21 Premier League POTM predictions

It’s no surprise, given his background in FIFA, that the right-back has followed the classic 4-2-3-1 formation, with his 99-rated pro player card in the heart of midfield.

There are places for his Liverpool defensive colleagues Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk, as well as Premier League rivals Kyle Walker and Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes’ 97-rated Team of the Year card makes the cut alongside a 98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo and the 90-overall Ruud Gullit in attack.

GK: Alisson – 90

RB: Kyle Walker – 85

LB: Ferland Mendy – 83

CB: Raphael Varane – 86

CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 90

CDM: Trent Alexander-Arnold – 99

CDM: Kylian Mbappe – 97

CAM: Ronaldo – 94

CAM: Bruno Fernandes – 97

CAM: Ruud Gullit – 90

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – 98

What is also interesting about the right-backs team is how he plays Mbappe and himself at CDM, while Ronaldo Nazario operates just ahead of them. He must have some pretty interesting custom tactics to make it all worth.

At the end of the day, it’s a lineup that most FIFA players can only dream about owning.

Hopefully, his 99-rated pro player card plays a bit better in-game than Thibaut Courtois’, after the Belgian revealed that he opts to use his Team of the Week version instead.