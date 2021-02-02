 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold's overpowered FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto
FIFA

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold’s overpowered FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 2/Feb/2021 11:37

by Connor Bennett
Trent Alexander-Arnold 99 FIFA card
FIFA 21

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has had his ridiculously strong FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, with a few Premier League rivals making the cut. 

While footballers have opened up about playing FIFA in the past, there is a growing number of stars who are pretty into the competitive side of Ultimate Team and go pretty hard when it comes to building a squad and playing FUT Champs.

Back in April, Trent Alexander-Arnold represented Liverpool in the ePremier League event, going all the way to the final where he was expected to win. Though, he was taken down by now-teammate Diogo Jota.

The flying full-back had a pretty impressive team back then in FIFA 20, and it’s a similar story with FIFA 21 – as his ridiculously strong Ultimate Team has been revealed.

Trent Alexander Arnold in FIFA 21 next to logo
EA Sports
Alexander-Arnold is one of the ambassadors for FIFA 21.

Alexander-Arnold’s team surfaced after Redditor MojetskiNoah said their friend had come up against the Liverpool star.

It’s no surprise, given his background in FIFA, that the right-back has followed the classic 4-2-3-1 formation, with his 99-rated pro player card in the heart of midfield.

There are places for his Liverpool defensive colleagues Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk, as well as Premier League rivals Kyle Walker and Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes’ 97-rated Team of the Year card makes the cut alongside a 98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo and the 90-overall Ruud Gullit in attack.

  • GK: Alisson – 90
  • RB: Kyle Walker – 85
  • LB: Ferland Mendy – 83
  • CB: Raphael Varane – 86
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 90
  • CDM: Trent Alexander-Arnold – 99
  • CDM: Kylian Mbappe – 97
  • CAM: Ronaldo – 94
  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – 97
  • CAM: Ruud Gullit – 90
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – 98

My friend played Trent today from FIFA

What is also interesting about the right-backs team is how he plays Mbappe and himself at CDM, while Ronaldo Nazario operates just ahead of them. He must have some pretty interesting custom tactics to make it all worth.

At the end of the day, it’s a lineup that most FIFA players can only dream about owning.

Hopefully, his 99-rated pro player card plays a bit better in-game than Thibaut Courtois’, after the Belgian revealed that he opts to use his Team of the Week version instead.

FIFA

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen reveals his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 2/Feb/2021 4:31 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 7:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jarrod Bowen FIFA Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is a beast on the pitch, but it looks like he dabbles in a bit of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on the side, and he’s assembled quite an impressive team.

It’s no surprise that football players can’t get enough of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. After all, it’s the best way for them to embrace their football fever in the comfort of their homes. But they do get spotted from time to time, and when they do, they often have insane teams.

In 2021, we’ve already seen some impressive line-ups from FC Porto’s Moussa Marega and Aston Villa’s John McGinn. Now, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has joined the fray after a fan matched up against him, and his team is insane.

Jarrod Bowen FIFA Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS
Jarrod Bowen’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team looks lethal.

Jarrod uses a 4-3-3 formation, which is no surprise given his position as an attacker. Like most players, he also uses his 99-rated player card.

Beyond that, though, he has an exciting mix of Icons and current players, and some of them aren’t in their native positions. 

Jarrod Bowen’s Ultimate Team

  • ST: N’Golo Kante (88)
  • LW: Ribery (90)
  • RW: Jarrod Bowen (99)
  • CM: Ronaldo (94)
  • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CM: Eusebio (91)
  • LB: Andrew Robertson (91)
  • CB: Van Dijk (96)
  • CB: Kyle Walker (86)
  • RB: James Tavernier (86)
  • GK: Edwin van der Sar (87)

Just matched up against Jarrod Bowen in WL from r/FIFA

Interestingly, he has N’Golo Kante up-front as a ST, which is miles away from his usual CDM position. He also Ronaldo as a CM, which isn’t ideal. However, don’t let that fool you.  Jarrod Bowen knows exactly what he’s doing.

Experienced FIFA Ultimate Team players know how to set custom tactics and swap them around to get 100 chemistry regardless of where they are positioned. So, it’s very likely that he’ll switch Kante and Ronaldo’s positions once the game starts.

Other than that, the rest of the players, including himself, are all in their native positions. It’s an impressive line-up from the backline to the front. There’s no doubt he would have given the player who matched against him a run for their money.